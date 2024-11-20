Ahlibank Partners With DHL To Reduce Carbon Emissions
Date
11/20/2024 2:03:01 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Ahlibank has announced a partnership with DHL Express to implement the GoGreen Plus service, which will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 50% for all future air express shipments.
The initiative not only supports the bank's sustainability goals but also enables it to offer climate-neutral shipping options to its clients, with precise calculation of carbon emissions, a statement said.
“We are proud to collaborate with DHL Express Qatar in adopting the GoGreen Plus service,” said Meshal al-Malek, head of Administration Department at Ahlibank.
“Incorporating Sustainable Aviation fuel into our logistics demonstrates our proactive approach to environmental stewardship and our dedication to building a sustainable future for Qatar. This initiative reflects our broader vision of integrating sustainability into all aspects of our business.”
Ahmed Elfangary, country manager, DHL Express Qatar, said: "Ahlibank's commitment to sustainability through our GoGreen Plus service highlights the crucial role that businesses can play in supporting the Qatar National Vision 2030. By switching to SAF, Ahlibank is setting a powerful example for other institutions. Together, we aim to make a lasting positive impact on the environment and contribute to Qatar's sustainable growth.”
MENAFN20112024000067011011ID1108907676
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.