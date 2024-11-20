Ahlibank Partners With DHL To Reduce Carbon Emissions

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Ahlibank has announced a partnership with DHL Express to implement the GoGreen Plus service, which will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 50% for all future air express shipments.

The initiative not only supports the bank's sustainability goals but also enables it to offer climate-neutral options to its clients, with precise calculation of carbon emissions, a statement said.

“We are proud to collaborate with DHL Express Qatar in adopting the GoGreen Plus service,” said Meshal al-Malek, head of Administration Department at Ahlibank.

“Incorporating Sustainable into our logistics demonstrates our proactive approach to environmental stewardship and our dedication to building a sustainable future for Qatar. This initiative reflects our broader vision of integrating sustainability into all aspects of our business.”

Ahmed Elfangary, country manager, DHL Express Qatar, said: "Ahlibank's commitment to sustainability through our GoGreen Plus service highlights the crucial role that businesses can play in supporting the Qatar National Vision 2030. By switching to SAF, Ahlibank is setting a powerful example for other institutions. Together, we aim to make a lasting positive impact on the environment and contribute to Qatar's sustainable growth.”

