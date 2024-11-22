Tamannaah Bhatia Expresses Her Love For ‘Malai Makhan’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Tamannaah Bhatia has professed her love for“malai makhan” while she was in Lucknow, the City of Nawabs.

The actress took to her Instagram stories, where she was seen sitting in the backseat of the car and making a very happy face looking at the plate full of“malai makhan”, a sweet snack made from milk cream during the winters.

“Couldn't have left Lucknow without malai Makhan,” she wrote as the caption.

Talking about the silky sweet delicacy, it is prepared in many parts of Uttar Pradesh especially in cities of Kanpur, Varanasi and Lucknow. In Delhi, it is known as Daulat ki Chaat.

The actress then shared a string of pictures of herself dressed in a gold and white outfit from the promotions of her upcoming project“Sikandar Ka Muqaddar”. She wrote:“Dekho heere nahi hai mere paas, I am a golden girl.”

Her friend and actress Kajal Aggarwal heaped praise on Tamannaah as she took to the comment section and wrote:“Arre heere toh aap ho.”

Tamannaah will next be seen in 'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar', helmed by Neeraj Pandey. It is set to premiere on Netflix on November 29. The film also stars Jimmy Shergill, Avinash Tiwary and Rajiv Mehta in pivotal roles.

“Sikandar Ka Muqaddar” unfolds a gripping tale of a heist, a relentless police officer, and a pursuit that spans 15 years, offering a thrilling mix of high-stakes drama. The film also stars Divya Dutta and Zoya Afroz. The forthcoming thriller delves into crime, obsession, and the pursuit of justice. The project marks Jimmy Shergill's first onscreen collaboration with Tamannaah.

The actress also has“Odela 2”. Directed by Ashok Teja,“Odela 2” also stars Hebah Patel, Vasishta N. Simha in lead roles, alongside Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamsi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal and Pooja Reddy.