Pankaj Tripathi: Theatre Holds Very Special Place In My Heart, As It Was My First Teacher

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Acclaimed Pankaj Tripathi has been appointed as the Festival Ambassador for the Arunachal Rang Mahotsav 2024 (ARM '24). He is ecstatic and shares that theatre holds a very special place in his heart, as it was his first teacher.

The international theatre festival in Northeast India will commence from November 22 to December 5, celebrating the rich cultural heritage and creative talent of Arunachal Pradesh. Pankaj will be attending this festival along with his wife Mridula.

Pankaj said: "It's a great honor for me to be associated with the Arunachal Rang Mahotsav 2024 as its Festival Ambassador. Theatre holds a very special place in my heart, as it was my first teacher, my first love in the performing arts.”

Pankaj's journey in the performing arts began in the small village of Belsand in Gopalganj, Bihar, where he honed his skills through street plays and theatre (rangmanch). He then went to National School of Drama (NSD) in New Delhi, to hone his craft.

“I owe everything I am today to the lessons I learned on the stage and the passion I developed for storytelling during my early days in Gopalganj, performing street plays and rangmanch."

He further added: "To see a festival like Arunachal Rang Mahotsav celebrating the power and beauty of theatre, especially in the culturally rich and vibrant region of Arunachal Pradesh, is inspiring. This platform not only honors the traditional and contemporary performing arts of the region but also provides a dynamic space for artists from across the world to collaborate and showcase their work.”

The actor said that he is particularly excited about the festival's emphasis on Arunachal's oral folklore traditions, martial art forms, and local performing arts, which are an essential part of our cultural fabric.

“The fusion of these traditional elements with modern theatre practices makes this festival a unique and transformative experience. I believe theatre has the power to connect people, transcend barriers, and create a deeper understanding of our shared humanity.”

The Arunachal Rang Mahotsav, now in its second edition, is spearheaded by Riken Ngomle, Assistant Professor of Acting at NSD, and made possible by the patronage of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh and the support of Arunachal Tourism.

This 15-day festival will feature performances, including proscenium theatre, street plays, and intimate stage productions, showcasing both national and international talent.