OIC Hails ICC Arrest Warrants For Israeli Occupation Leaders

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation hailed as a crucial step to prevent impunity, the arrest warrants issued earlier Thursday by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for Israeli Prime and former defense minister Yoav Gallant.

For decades officials of the Israeli authorities have enjoyed impunity, but the landmark decision of the ICC could restore trust in the international judiciary system and do justice to the victims, according to a statement by the OIC Secretariat.

The ICC decision is a victory for the international legitimacy, which must be respected and implemented by states parties to the Rome Statute, the statement stressed.

Meanwhile, the OIC called on the ICC to speed up making a judgment on the genocide case raised against the Israeli occupation authorities.

In its decision earlier today, the ICC accused Netanyahu and Galant as well as Hamas leader Mohammad Deif of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity since Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7,









