THE TAILORY NEW YORK - CUSTOM SUITS NYC - BESPOKE TAILOR® ANNOUNCES DC POP-UP EVENT

New York Bespoke Tailoring House Brings Custom Design Services to Washington DC

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / --

New York Bespoke Tailoring House Brings Custom Design Services to Washington DC

The Tailory New York - Custom Suits NYC - Bespoke Tailor® brings their signature custom styles to the nation's capital. The company produces 100% custom suits, tuxedos, dresses, jumpsuits, and capes, with each piece individually tailored to client specifications.

"Customizing someone's attire requires a holistic understanding of how they want to look, and feel," says Shao Yang, Founder & Creative Director of The Tailory New York - Custom Suits NYC - Bespoke Tailor®. "To deliver what they want goes beyond fit and fabric. That's why we cover all factors like lifestyle needs, workplace environment, as well as what the fabric needs to endure."

The event follows successful pop-up events in Los Angeles, San Diego, Dallas, Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, Philadelphia, and Boston.

About The Tailory New York - Custom Suits NYC - Bespoke Tailor®: The Tailory New York is an appointment-only, women-owned, and operated bespoke clothing company that combines modern fashion design with the heritage art of custom-tailoring. They cater to all gender identities and have been in operation since 2014.

Event Details:

Dates: November 22-24, 2024

Location: The Dupont Circle Hotel

1500 New Hampshire Avenue NW

Washington, DC 20036

Book DC Appointment

