Taiwan Needs To Get Ready For Trump 2.0

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The Taiwanese share something in common with the Japanese. Both nations have deep-seated doubts that the United States really will defend them. That question is ringing out out as loudly as ever since

Donald

won the November US presidential election. However, in

Taiwan 's case, it's probably a more rational concern.



A Taiwanese friend noted that Donald Trump made no clear statement of support for Taiwan during his electoral campaign. Then he asked a handful of questions about Taiwan's future prospects under the new administration.

A: Taiwan was not an issue in the US election campaign. It never is ― for any candidate. Very few, if any, voters decide on a presidential candidate based on their position on Taiwan.

So, the fact that Trump didn't deliver a detailed explanation of his Taiwan policy while running his presidential campaign ― and even suggested Taiwan wasn't doing enough ― shouldn't be much of an issue.

More importantly, consider how Trump and his administration handled Taiwan during his first term from 2017-2021. While Trump was president, arms sales to Taiwan expanded considerably over the

Obama administration 's“weak” on China /“weak” on Taiwan performance.



Also, Taiwan's isolation eased as the United States paid more attention to it. Also, senior US officials (serving and former ones) visited Taiwan. And, most importantly, Trump's administration was the first one ever ― since Nixon opened up to China ― that stood up to the

People's Republic of China

(PRC) and for the free world's interests.



The

Chinese Communist Party

(CCP) hated the Trump administration and his advisors handling

China policy

in particular: Mike Pompeo, Matt Pottinger, David Stilwell, Miles Yu, et al. That tells you everything you need to know.

So remember, always look at what Mr Trump does ... not what he says.

The two cabinet members most involved in Taiwan matters are Senator

Marco Rubio

and Congressman

Mike Waltz . They are designated respectively as secretary of state and national security advisor.

Both have been strong in opposing the Chinese Communists and have track records of specific legislative efforts to resist and roll back PRC aggression and misbehavior.