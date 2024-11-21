Taiwan Needs To Get Ready For Trump 2.0
Date
11/21/2024 8:10:45 PM
(MENAFN- Asia Times)
The Taiwanese share something in common with the Japanese. Both nations have deep-seated doubts that the United States really will defend them. That question is ringing out out as loudly as ever since
Donald trump
won the November US presidential election. However, in
Taiwan 's case, it's probably a more rational concern.
A Taiwanese friend noted that Donald Trump made no clear statement of support for Taiwan during his electoral campaign. Then he asked a handful of questions about Taiwan's future prospects under the new administration. Q: What will Trump's Taiwan policy look like during his second term? Should Taiwan worry?
A: Taiwan was not an issue in the US election campaign. It never is ― for any candidate. Very few, if any, voters decide on a presidential candidate based on their position on Taiwan.
So, the fact that Trump didn't deliver a detailed explanation of his Taiwan policy while running his presidential campaign ― and even suggested Taiwan wasn't doing enough ― shouldn't be much of an issue.
More importantly, consider how Trump and his administration handled Taiwan during his first term from 2017-2021. While Trump was president, arms sales to Taiwan expanded considerably over the
Obama administration 's“weak” on China /“weak” on Taiwan performance.
Also, Taiwan's isolation eased as the United States paid more attention to it. Also, senior US officials (serving and former ones) visited Taiwan. And, most importantly, Trump's administration was the first one ever ― since Nixon opened up to China ― that stood up to the
People's Republic of China
(PRC) and for the free world's interests.
The
Chinese Communist Party
(CCP) hated the Trump administration and his advisors handling
China policy
in particular: Mike Pompeo, Matt Pottinger, David Stilwell, Miles Yu, et al. That tells you everything you need to know.
So remember, always look at what Mr Trump does ... not what he says. How will the new cabinet members handle Taiwan security issues?
The two cabinet members most involved in Taiwan matters are Senator
Marco Rubio
and Congressman
Mike Waltz . They are designated respectively as secretary of state and national security advisor.
Both have been strong in opposing the Chinese Communists and have track records of specific legislative efforts to resist and roll back PRC aggression and misbehavior.
MENAFN21112024000159011032ID1108913301
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.