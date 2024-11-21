From Brain-Computer Chips To Climate Change: Dubai Future Forum 2024 Predicts The Future Of Humanity

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Imagine your boss is a robot or your mind is connected to a computer chip. What does this mean for the future of humanity? Scientists from over 100 countries met this week at the Dubai Future Forum, the world's largest gathering of futurists, to discuss the challenges ahead in a world where technological innovation and artificial intelligence are shaping the future.

Will humanity settle on the Moon? Will children be taught from home? Experts at the Forum predict revolutionary changes ahead that will transform the way people live, companies are managed and the universe is explored.

New framework for innovation

Innovation requires an adaptive framework, such as regulatory labs and sandbox systems, to foster technological progress while ensuring safety.“These systems and initiatives bring policymakers, entrepreneurs, and stakeholders together to collaborate and refine solutions,” explained Khalfan Belhoul, the CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, stressing the importance of fostering ecosystems that accelerate innovation while maintaining safety and scalability.

The technology supercycle will reshape the world, change corporate roles

The current era is defined by a 'technology supercycle,' driven by three transformative technologies: artificial intelligence (AI), biotechnology, and advanced sensors. Over the next five years, these technologies are expected to profoundly reshape sectors and societies worldwide. For the first time in history, a Fortune 500 company might even be led by AI.

“We've already seen the emergence of AI in executive roles,” Khalfan says.“Evolution will force us to rethink what it means to lead. So, next year, you might see a leader that is AI-driven, not a humanoid.”

The convergence of AI and biotechnology is set to revolutionize medicine and enhance mobility. This integration will drive breakthroughs in therapeutics, materials science, and climate solutions. Healthcare will become increasingly personalized, with the potential to create digital twins of individual bodies, enabling treatments precisely tailored to specific conditions. Health protection will also become more effective as advancements in epigenetics allow for the regulation of gene activity without altering DNA. Lastly, brain-wave-controlled software and hardware could empower individuals to achieve greater independence and mobility, transforming lives in unprecedented ways.

Large Action Models (LAMs) will transform workflows

According to Amy Webb, CEO of the Future Today Institute and a friend of the Forum, society will move from Large Language Models (LLMs) to Large Action Models (LAMs), which will predict human actions, enabling smarter decision-making and personalized workflows. For example, LAMs could assist in strategic decisions or simulate personalized health scenarios. This evolution will expand AI's use across industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and urban planning.

Turning to nature for energy security: doubling solar and new energy sources

With COP 29 convening this week, the question of finding solutions to the energy crisis and combating climate change is also centre stage in the debate at the third edition of Dubai Future Forum. Experts predicted a doubling of global solar energy capacity from 220 gigawatts in 2024 to 450 gigawatts in 2025 – more than the total installed power capacity of Germany and Spain combined. The Forum also showcased novel energy alternatives, such as a prototype for soil-powered renewable energy for IoT sensors by Terracel from Stanford University.

Investment in nature-based solutions will help reduce climate-related losses

According to Laila Abdullatif, Director General of Emirates Nature-WWF, damages in frontline communities could reach USD 800 billion by 2030. Natural defenses such as coral reefs and mangrove forests act as critical flood barriers and have the potential to prevent further damage from the climate change aftermath.

About the Dubai Future Forum

Dubai Future Forum 2024 is the world's largest gathering of futurists, experts, and organisations specialised in future design. Organized by the Dubai Future Foundation at the Museum of the Future, the forum brought together more than 150 global speakers and 2,500 experts, alongside representatives from 100 international organisations.

