King Sends Cable To Lebanon On Independence Day

For print and only...Amman, November 21 (Petra) -- King Abdullah II reaffirmed Jordan's support for Lebanon's sovereignty, security, and stability, stressing the Kingdom's commitment to working towards stopping the war on Lebanon.In a cable to Lebanese caretaker Prime Najib Mikati on the occasion of his country's independence day, His Majesty stressed the need for the efforts of all to put a stop to the brutal Israeli aggression on Lebanon.

