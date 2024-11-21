Ukraine's MFA On Strike On Dnipro: Russia Making Every Effort To Escalate War
11/21/2024 10:09:41 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is awaiting expert conclusions on the type of missile used in the strike on Dnipro, but the attack itself proves that Russia does not seek peace and is making every effort to escalate the war.
This was stated by the spokesperson for Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Heorhii Tykhyi, on the social Network X, as reported by Ukrinform.
“We're awaiting expert conclusions to determine the exact type of new missile that Russia fired at Ukraine this morning, which had all flight characteristics of an ICBM. The strike itself proves: Russia does not seek peace. To the contrary, it makes every effort to expand the war,” he said.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of November 21, Russians launched an intercontinental ballistic missile, a Kinzhal, and seven Kh-101 cruise missiles at Dnipro. The Ukrainian air defense inits intercepted six Kh-101 missiles.
