Actor And DACA Advocate Bambadjan Bamba Launches Afro Poncho Collection, Fusing Cultural Heritage With Urban Streetwear

Separated from his daughter while awaiting his Green Card, Bamba turns adversity into triumph with his Afrocentric line

- Bambadjan BambaLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning actor and immigrant rights advocate Bambadjan Bamba , best known for his roles in Black Panther and The Good Place, is thrilled to announce the launch of the Afro Poncho Collection from his Afrocentric streetwear brand, Bogolonfini . This new collection, crafted by local artisans in Côte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast), combines traditional African craftsmanship with bold, modern design, offering consumers a unique blend of cultural heritage and urban fashion.The Afro Poncho Collection was born from Bamba's personal journey of resilience. While awaiting his Green Card in Côte d'Ivoire, he faced immense challenges, including separation from his 7-year-old daughter. These hardships became the driving force behind his passion for Bogolonfini.“During one of the most difficult times of my life, creating Bogolonfini gave me hope and purpose,” said Bamba.“The Afro Poncho Collection represents the strength and beauty of our heritage, crafted in partnership with the talented artisans of Côte d'Ivoire. It's a testament to turning pain into art and adversity into opportunity.”Bogolonfini, meaning“earth cloth" in Bambara, is dedicated to preserving African craftsmanship while delivering contemporary, socially conscious fashion. The Afro Poncho Collection features bold prints and vibrant colors, designed for individuals who want to make a statement while supporting ethical and sustainable fashion.Bamba, who was recently granted his Green Card, continues to use his platform to advocate for immigrant rights. He is also gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 3 Cold Dishes, produced by Spaceship Films co-founded by Nigerian superstar Burna Boy and his mother Bose Ogulu.About Bambadjan BambaBambadjan Bamba is an award-winning actor, filmmaker, and immigrant rights advocate. Known for his roles in Black Panther, The Good Place, and the upcoming Burna Boy-produced thriller 3 Cold Dishes, Bamba is also the founder of Bogolonfini, an Afrocentric streetwear brand. In 2017, he publicly disclosed his DACA status, becoming a leading voice for immigrant rights. Bamba has been recognized with the Courageous Advocate Award from the ACLU and the Courageous Luminary Award from the National Immigration Law Center. He frequently speaks at events and colleges, sharing his journey to inspire others. To learn more, visit Bambadjan's IMDB profile .About BogolonfiniFounded by Ivorian actor Bambadjan Bamba, Bogolonfini is an Afrocentric streetwear brand that combines traditional African craftsmanship with modern design. Committed to sustainability, cultural preservation, and empowering local artisans, Bogolonfini offers fashion that tells a story. To learn more, visit .

