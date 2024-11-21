Türkiye to launch first quantum computer on Thursday

(MENAFN) Türkiye is set to launch its first quantum computer on Thursday, marking a significant step in advancing the country’s technological capabilities in fields like data security, artificial intelligence (AI), and defense. The quantum computer, developed by the TOBB University of Economics and (ETU) in Ankara, is equipped with infrastructure designed to support its ongoing development, signaling a move towards technological independence for Türkiye. This initiative also aligns with the country’s vision to become a leader in the quantum sector.



The launch event will be held at the TOBB ETU Technology Center, where the quantum computer will be showcased. This development is expected to create new employment opportunities and foster entrepreneurial ventures. TOBB ETU plans to establish a quantum ecosystem aimed at enhancing Türkiye’s global competitiveness, with a focus on supporting startups that develop domestic quantum hardware and components.



Unlike traditional computers, which rely on classical bits to process information, quantum computers use quantum bits, or qubits. This allows them to perform far more complex calculations, potentially revolutionizing industries by solving problems that are beyond the capabilities of classical computing. Türkiye’s first quantum computer is expected to position the country at the forefront of this emerging field.



Quantum computing holds vast potential across a variety of sectors, including cryptography for secure data encryption, AI for advanced algorithmic processing, defense for developing strategic technologies, climate research for analyzing global warming and natural disasters, and in the discovery of next-generation materials.

