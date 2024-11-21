Türkiye's leading start-ups to represent innovative solutions at Slush 2024

(MENAFN) At the upcoming Slush 2024 event in Helsinki, Türkiye's leading start-ups will present their innovative solutions, engaging with international investors and exploring global collaboration opportunities. The two-day event, set to begin on Wednesday, will feature cutting-edge technology and creative ideas from Türkiye's thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem. This event highlights the country's growing prominence in the global tech scene.



The event is organized under the leadership of the Presidential Investment Office of Türkiye, with the theme for this year being "Metamorphosis - A Call For Radical Transformation." Türkiye's unique position at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and the Middle East offers access to over 1.3 billion consumers, making it an attractive hub for international investment. The country's strong infrastructure, youthful population, and rapidly expanding tech sector continue to draw attention from global investors.



The Presidential Investment Office has emphasized Türkiye's strengths in key high-growth sectors such as fintech, artificial intelligence, gaming, image recognition, marketing analytics, and healthcare. These industries, which are at the forefront of technological innovation, will be highlighted throughout the event, underscoring the potential of Türkiye’s start-up scene.



Bekir Polat, Vice President of the Investment Office, emphasized Türkiye’s competitive advantage in these sectors, particularly fintech, gaming technologies, and AI. He noted that Slush 2024 is an essential platform for showcasing Türkiye's advanced technological infrastructure, its dynamic entrepreneurship ecosystem, and its young, skilled workforce, along with a regulatory environment conducive to investment.

