Mural Commemorating Kuwaiti-Turkish Diplomatic Ties Unveiled In Mubarakiya Market

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- A mural commemorating 60 years of Kuwaiti-Turkish ties was unveiled on Thursday in Souq Al-Mubarakiya (Mubarakiya market) with the presence of Turkish Ambassador to Kuwait Tuba Nur Sonmez.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony, Ambassador Sonmez commended the strong ties linking Turkiye and Kuwait, saying that the "Friendship Mural" reflected the long-standing relation and coordination between the two countries.

She indicated that the mural was another addition to the relations that would hopefully continue to flourish in the future.

The ceremony, held in coordination with Kuwait Voluntary Work Center, also included an exhibition displaying Turkish products, another featuring archival items near "Sheikh Mubarak" Kiosk in addition to other activities.

A number of Turkish and Kuwaiti officials, diplomats, and attendees were present at the mural unveiling ceremony. (end)

yt













MENAFN21112024000071011013ID1108910279