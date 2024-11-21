Namma Yatri Launches Operation In​ Mangalore To Empower Drivers And Citizens In Karnataka

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mangalore, Karnataka, November 21, 2024 – Namma Yatri (NY), the Bengaluru-based mobility app dedicated to empowering drivers, has officially launched operations in Mangalore, marking another milestone in its expansion across Karnataka. Building on its success in cities like Bengaluru, Mysore,Tumkur & Kalaburagi Namma Yatri is reshaping with the backing of the Open for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and a driver-centric approach. The launch event was inaugurated by Honorable Speaker of Karnataka Vidhana Sabha UT Khader , accompanied by other officials from the department.



After a month-long trial in Mangalore, the app has received an enthusiastic response from the local driver community. With nearly 500 trips completed in November alone, and 300 drivers already on board, the initiative is gaining momentum in transforming daily commutes in the region. Following Mangalore, driver communities in Manipal and Udupi are set to introduce Namma Yatri to their cities, further supporting the vision of enhanced regional mobility.



Shri UT Khader, Honorable Speaker shared his thoughts on the launch, saying, "As Karnataka progresses on its economic and social journey, the need for dependable, affordable, and accessible transportation becomes critical. Namma Yatri's expansion into this region is an admirable step towards empowering local drivers and redefining mobility. By offering both convenience and affordability, Namma Yatri is not only improving daily commuting experiences but also creating meaningful livelihood opportunities for drivers. This model of empowerment and accessibility is one I hope to see replicated across towns and cities in Karnataka."



Namma Yatri's success is underpinned by robust grassroots support, with driver enrollment driven by community endorsements and word-of-mouth. Known for its rich auto-rickshaw culture, Mangalore is embracing the app's modern approach to urban mobility. Following the successful launch in Mangalore, Namma Yatri is encouraging other driver communities to take the lead in rolling out the service across Karnataka. The active involvement of local communities is pivotal to the initiative's expansion, with plans to reach Kalaburagi next, strengthening its network across the state.



Mr. Naveen Kumar, a community ambassador for Namma Yatri, highlighted the platform's impact: "With Namma Yatri, drivers feel genuinely empowered. The booking process is easy, customers get picked up right at their doorstep, and the fares are transparent, building trust with passengers. We're earning more, and customers appreciate the lower costs and better service-a true win-win for Mangalore."



Earlier this year, drivers in Tumkur and Gulbarga embraced Namma Yatri, completing over 2.8 lakh trips and collectively earning around ₹2 crore. This success underscores Namma Yatri's mission to democratize technology for drivers, helping them increase teir income while delivering affordable transportation to customers.



Today, with a growing community of 2.3 lakh drivers and more than 50 lakh customers, Namma Yatri facilitates an average of 1.6 lakh trips daily across Karnataka. The app's open platform approach continues to drive its expansion, underpinned by strong community involvement and a commitment to impactful, driver-led growth.



About Namma Yatri



Namma Yatri is India's leading open mobility app developed by Juspay Technologies, with a vision to empower drivers through direct access to customers without intermediaries. Built on the Open Mobility Protocol (ONDC), Namma Yatri enables convenient, affordable, and safe transportation at scale. To date, drivers have collectively completed over 5 crore trips, earning ₹900 crore without commission fees.

Company :-Verbly Integrated Communications

User :- Mohamed Rizwan H

Email :...