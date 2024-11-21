(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IBTM 2024: TCEB Taps into European Market, Highlighting Series of New Development from Enhanced Accessibility to Low Carbon Travel

Highlighting Series of New Development from Enhanced Accessibility to Low Carbon Travel

BANGKOK, THAILAND, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Thailand and Bureau (TCEB) and 25 Thai exhibitors from Bangkok and Phuket joined IBTM 2024 in during 19-21 November. In selling Thailand as a destination, TCEB highlighted a series of new development ranging from enhanced convenience of access, new venues, sustainability, low carbon MICE routes and meaningful incentive experience, all elevating events held in Thailand to the next level.

In meeting the press, Mr. Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, TCEB President put into spotlight on new development for ease of access - the operation of the third runway at Suvarnabhumi Airport that increases flight handling capacity, use of biometric system in processing passengers at airport, visa-free policy for travelers from 93 countries and territories and fast-track immigration for MICE groups at both airports of Bangkok.

He also showcased a new high-end venue and mega-size attraction, such as a new version of Dusit Thani Hotel and One Bangkok, the latter featuring 190,000 sqm of retail space, 5 planned luxury hotels and event space of 6,000 seating capacity. On sustainability, he pointed to the success of TCEB and ICCA in developing Bangkok Protocol for Sustainable Gastronomy based on real practice of food management during ICCA Congress 2023 in Bangkok. The protocol serves as a guideline for sustainable food management for future ICCA events and events in Thailand.

To enhance choices of sustainability, TCEB President highlighted Carbon Neutral Tourism (CNT) Initiative, which TCEB took part in developing with other 8 organisations of both public and private sector. The aim is to present low carbon travel experiences in Thailand for overseas travelers.

In this connection, Ms. Supanich Thiansing, Director of Meetings and Incentives (MI) Department of TCEB, cited options of low carbon MICE routes developed by Thai Ecotourism and Adventure Travel Association (TEATA) under CNT initiative. Some routes are on offer for MICE travelers in such MICE Cities as Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Phuket. Low carbon routes are mostly ecology-related and local way of life activities.

In addition, Ms. Supanich presented a new idea of“Mindful MI Experience” and related activities to the European market. It includes Eco-Inspiration that can be created by low carbon MICE routes, Local Immersion by visiting and learning local way of life and gastronomical routes, and City Exploration by holding activities and events in two cities in the same trip to gain more new and different experiences.

TCEB also offers 3 activities at Thailand Pavilion for buyers and visitors to get a glimpse of Thailand – "Time for Tea from Thailand”“Where am I in Thailand?” and“THAI NUMBER BINGO”.

“I am confident that a series of new development in Thailand will deliver higher return on experience for overseas MICE travelers. We are aware of the evolving needs and requirements of business travel amidst the challenging economic landscape. For this reason, we are always working in partnership with stakeholders in crafting new and high-value choices for planners and travelers”, concluded Mr. Chiruit.

For more information, contact TCEB at: ...

Thailand MICE – Meet the Magic

About TCEB

A LEADING AGENCY AT THE FOREFRONT OF THAILAND'S MICE INDUSTRY

Established in 2004, Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization) or TCEB – the government agency under the supervision of the Prime Minister – has been assigned a role to promote, support and develop business events industry – corporate meetings, incentive trips, conventions, exhibitions, mega events and world festivals. Serving as a strategic partner, TCEB helps deliver creative ideas and solutions to bring success and fulfill the requirements of business events. The overarching goal is to drive Thailand to become a global MICE and mega events destination that can drive the country's strategic industries and national economy.

Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau

(TCEB)

+66 2 694 6000

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.