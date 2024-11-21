Bayraktar TB3 makes history as first drone to land on short-deck ship

(MENAFN) Turkey’s Bayraktar TB3 unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) made aviation history on Tuesday by becoming the first drone to successfully take off and land on a short-deck ship.



"The Bayraktar TB3 has made history as the first unmanned aerial vehicle to successfully take off and land on the short-runway carrier TCG Anadolu," stated Baykar, the producer.



The Turkish Defense Ministry hailed the achievement as the fulfillment of an "exciting wait and dreams."



Haluk Bayraktar, CEO of Baykar, credited the success to the dedication of Turkish engineers in creating "the world's best" technology.



The TB3 entered mass production in October, with exports expected to begin within six months.



Developed by Baykar, a Turkish defense company, the TB3 has accumulated over 700 flight hours during tests, including a remarkable 32-hour continuous flight in December 2023 that covered 5,700 kilometers (3,541 miles).



Baykar's flagship unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), such as the Bayraktar TB2 and Akinci, have gained widespread recognition in the global defense market for their technological advancements and operational effectiveness.

MENAFN21112024000045016755ID1108909915