Chennaiyin FC To Face Gangtok Himalayan In Sikkim Gold Cup Final

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Nov 21 (IANS) Chennaiyin FC's B-Team will be looking to reach the final of the 2024 Sikkim Cup, also known as the 2024 All India Governor's Cup, when they take on Gangtok Himalayan Sporting Club in the semifinal on Thursday at the Paljor in Gangtok.

Led by head coach Rajan Mani, the team began their journey at the pre-qualifying stage, and pass through three rounds of knockout matches to reach the semifinals. A win against Gangtok Himalayan would propel Chennaiyin to the final, where they will play Indian Super League outfit NorthEast United FC for the championship.

In the pre-qualifying match, Chennaiyin dominated Punjab Police with a 3-1 win. Goals from Peka, Karthick, and Vishal showcased the team's attacking depth and clinical finishing. The pre-quarterfinal saw a tougher challenge against Diamond Harbour, the reigning I-League 3 champions. Daniyal, a promising talent from the previous year's U17 squad, scored the decisive goal, underlining the club's commitment to developing youth talent. Meanwhile, a resolute defensive effort ensured the slim lead held until the final whistle.

The quarterfinal against Church Boys United was a nail-biter, with Vishal scoring the winner in the 87th minute. Goalkeeper Mohan, part of our youth setup since his U13 days, delivered a valiant performance, making crucial saves. In the dying moments, Praful's dramatic goal-line clearance sealed the 1-0 victory, propelling Chennaiyin into the semi-final.

Founded in 1979, the Sikkim Gold Cup is one of India's oldest active cup competitions, organised by the Sikkim Football Association. In its 40th edition, the 2024 Sikkim Gold Cup features 16 teams fighting for the title, with the final scheduled for November 24.