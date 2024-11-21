Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor-Starrer ‘Biwi No. 1’ To Re-Release On November 29

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) superstar Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor's 1999 film“Biwi No.1” is all set to light up the big screens once again as it is set to re-release on November 29.

The is directed by David Dhawan, father of Varun Dhawan. Upon its re-release, the filmmaker expressed his happiness.

“Audiences still talk about the film's humor and the joy it brought to families. Comedy films are best enjoyed when watched in a group and on the big screen. Re-releasing Biwi No. 1 will give fans a chance to celebrate those memories and introduce new viewers,” David said in a statement.

“Biwi No. 1”, which also stars Sushmita Sen, Tabu and Anil Kapoor explored the themes of love, loyalty, fidelity and family, it struck a perfect balance between tradition and modernity, a feat rarely achieved in comedy movies of that era.

Producer Vashu Bhagnani said:“Biwi No. 1 holds a special place in our hearts. The movie connected with audiences against all odds and won the hearts of millions. Bringing it back to the big screen gives us a chance to relive the laughter and fun, especially with its amazing star cast.”

“The magic of this film is timeless, and we want every cinegoer to remember the joy of laughter.”

The film told the story of Pooja, a simple housewife, lives with her husband and two children. However, when her husband leaves her for a beautiful model, Rupali, she gets a glamorous makeover to grab his attention.

"The upcoming re-release of Biwi No. 1 is one such example. As a beloved 90s classic, it continues to resonate with audiences through its timeless music, humor, and stellar performances.

“To celebrate its 25th anniversary, we are most excited to have this iconic film back in theatres, for the new generation to experience on the silver screen for the first time and for the nostalgic audience who is showing up to celebrate and reconnect with such classics.” , says Niharika Bijli, Lead Strategist, PVR Inox Pictures.

The trailer of the film was shared on Pooja Entertainment's official Instagram account, taking all the fans a walk down memory lane.

The trailer was captioned:“It's official! The Biwi No. 1 trailer is OUT now! Get ready for David Dhawan's Biggest Entertainer to take over the screen once again! #29thNovember.”

Vashu Bhagnani & Pooja Entertainment's Biwi No. 1 is being re-released on November 29 in cinemas by PVR Inox Pictures.