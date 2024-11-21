‘Aquaman’ Star Jason Momoa-Narrated Docu ‘Deep Rising’ Sheds Light On Threat Of Sea Mining

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) The documentary 'Deep Rising', narrated by 'Aquaman' star Jason Momoa, explores the deep seabed. It also showcases how earth's last pristine wilderness, largest living space and largest carbon sink, is facing an imminent threat of deep-sea mining.

Jason also serves as an executive producer on the documentary, as it proves to be thematic with his role of DC superhero Aquaman who resides in the deep sea. The documentary is directed by Matthieu Rytz. The unveils the high-stakes battle over deep seabed mining, exposing the grave environmental and geopolitical risks that threaten the last untouched frontier on our planet.

It explores the mysteries of the deep ocean, revealing its crucial role in Earth's survival while calling for urgent action to protect these fragile ecosystems. The film premiered at Sundance Film Festival, and has received multiple awards for its powerful storytelling and environmental message.

Deep Rising aims to empower individuals and communities worldwide to reclaim their birthright and safeguard the deep ocean for future generations.

The film aims to educate the global population about the significance of the deep seabed and halt deep-sea mining before it starts, ensuring that this precious, and largely unexplored, ecosystem remains untouched by destructive extraction practices. While the deep-sea mining is yet to begin, people are uniquely positioned to prevent deep sea mining before irreversible damage is done, making this a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to protect our planet's most vital ecosystems.

The documentary is currently available for purchase and rental on deeprising and is set to make its way on major global streaming platforms, making it accessible to audiences worldwide.