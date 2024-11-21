(MENAFN) Turkey is going to to launch its initial huge computer on Thursday, shaping a jump in attempts to improve the nation’s abilities in data security, artificial intelligence (AI), defense, and many other fields.



The huge computer, established by the TOBB University of Economics and (ETU) in the capital Ankara, has been made with infrastructure that supports its constant improvement, signaling a significant step toward the nation’s technological independence. Moreover, it supports Turkey’s vision for leadership in the huge ecosystem.



The launch event will happen at the TOBB ETU Technology Center, where the huge computer will be displayed.



This initiative is projected to create new jobs opportunities and entrepreneurial ventures. TOBB ETU aims to build a huge ecosystem for an international competitive edge, helping startups establish domestic huge hardware and apparatuses.



Unlike old-fashioned computers, which use classical bits to save and develop information, huge computers utilize huge bits, or qubits, making them generate far more complicated tasks. Turkey’s initial huge computer is projected to foster the nation’s position in this emerging sector.



Huge computing has extensive applications in fields including cryptography for secure data encryption, AI for improved algorithmic processing, defense for developing strategic technologies, climate research for analyzing global warming and natural crises, as well as in the discovery of next-generation materials.

