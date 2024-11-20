Matthew Mcconaughey Reveals Why He Moved To Texas

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Nov 21 (IANS) star Matthew McConaughey reveals he moved to Texas because he became tired of being Hollywood's "rom-com dude".

The 55-year-old gained major success with a series of romantic-comedies such as 'The Wedding Planner' and 'How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days', but he wanted to take his career in another direction.

McConaughey said on the 'Good Trouble' podcast: "I was the rom-com dude, man, that was my lane, and I liked that lane. That lane paid well and it was working.

"But the lane was ... I was so strong in that lane that anything outside of that lane, dramas and stuff that I wanted to do, were like, 'no, no, no, no, no McConaughey.' Hollywood said, 'no, no, no, no, you should stay there, stay there.'"

McConaughey made a conscious decision to stop making romantic-comedy and he's now happy to remain in Texas until the right on-screen roles come his way, reports co.

The award-winning actor said: "So, since I couldn't do what I wanted to do, I stopped doing what I was doing. And I moved down to the ranch in Texas, and I went down there and I made a pact with my wife and said, 'I'm not going back to work unless I get offered roles I want to do.'"

By contrast, McConaughey acknowledged that he "said yes to too many things" earlier in his career.

He explained: "I mean, we all look around and see we've over-leveraged our life with yeses and gone, 'geez, oh, man, I'm making C-minuses and all that in my life because I said yes to too many things.'"

McConaughey was later seen in films such as“A Time To Kill”,“Contact”,“The Lincoln Lawyer”,“Magic Mike”,“Dallas Buyers Club”,“The Wolf of Wall Street”,“Interstellar” and“Sing” to name a few.