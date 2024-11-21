Al Mujadilah Center Promotes Women's Well-Being

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Mujadilah Center and Mosque for Women offers religious, developmental, and social to Muslim women of all ages and backgrounds. It offers a holistic approach to women's personal growth, enhancing their capacities and deepening their understanding of Islam.

In line with Al Mujadilah's vision to promote women's well-being, several programmes and sessions are being conducted enhancing their understanding of Islam and address psychological from multiple perspectives.

Recently, Al Mujadilah hosted a panel discussion at the World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH) on the topic of 'Psychological Health and Women: Insights and Approaches from an Islamic Perspective.'

The panel was moderated by Dr. Sohaira Z. Siddiqui, Executive Director of Al-Mujadilah; and included four experts Dr. Venus Mahmoudi, Assistant Professor of Medical Psychology, Colombia University Medical Center; Dr. Zainab Imam, Division Chief of Women's Mental Health, Sidra Medicine; Amani Al-Kahlout, Psychological and Mental Health Counsellor; and Dr. Fareeha Siddiqui, Executive Vice President, Biotricity Inc.

The speakers highlighted the unique mental health challenges faced by women, emphasising that Islam supports seeking help for mental health struggles without stigma.

The panelists addressed the disproportionate impact of conflict, climate change, and demographic shifts on Muslim women's mental well-being; issues often overlooked due to cultural misconceptions, framing mental health as a "Western" concern.

Referencing Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) recognition of grief, experts explored the historical context of Prophetic and Islamic psychological practices and discussed today's mental health challenges faced by Muslim women, and the lessons embedded in Islamic faith and science. The panel also delved into how data-driven health solutions rooted in dignity make interventions much more effective when dealing with Muslim women as survivors of conflict.

One of the panelists, Dr. Zainab Imam, Division Chief of the Women's Mental Health Division at Sidra Medicine, spoke with The Peninsula and shared insights into prevalent mental health issues through the lens of Islamic psychology.

“A woman's body is constantly changing, with many chemicals, hormonal and physical shifts. These changes affect various aspects of a woman's health; both mental and physical health are closely interconnected,” she said.

“We know that within the community, there is significant stigma surrounding mental health. Our goal is to address this stigma by reassuring individuals that their struggles are not their fault. Struggling with mental health does not make you any less of a Muslim-you're just as good a Muslim as anyone else. It's important to understand that mental health challenges are not a reflection of your faith. We also want to emphasize that Islam acknowledges mental illness as a real condition, and sometimes medication is necessary for treatment,” she said adding that stigma against mental health is common in all societies.

In the Islamic context Dr. Zainab emphasised that individuals can make dua, and supplication to Allah to seek help, guidance; and keep Tawakkul meaning“trust in Allah" or "reliance on Allah in challenging times.

“When someone is suffering, especially from mental health challenges like anxiety, low mood, and depression; they often experience feelings of hopelessness. Some people may even struggle with negative thoughts that seem overwhelming. One of the issues they face might be a lack of trust in themselves or in others. It's important to remind them that, despite the difficulties, there are many things in life they can be grateful for,” she said.

Dr. Zainab reminded women that seeking help for mental health challenges is just as important and acceptable as seeking help for physical health problems.

“Mental health challenges are real, and you're not alone. Its okay to feel the way you're feeling. Help is available. One in five women experience mental health struggles, especially during pregnancy and the postpartum period. So, speak up and seek help. There are safe medications and effective therapeutic interventions that can support you. You're not alone in this, and there are many resources available to help. Don't keep it to yourself-its more common than you might think,” she said.