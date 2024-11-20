Ukraine, Poland's Defense Chiefs Talk Cooperation In Defense Industry
Date
11/20/2024 7:12:26 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov and the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Defense of Poland Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz discussed issues of cooperation, including the training of the Ukrainian military and deepening of cooperation in the field of defense industry.
Umerov reported this on facebook , Ukrinform saw.
"During the meeting of the Northern Group countries, I held a separate discussion with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Poland, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz. We discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, particularly the training of Ukrainian service members and the deepening of collaboration in the defense industry," he noted.
Read also: Umerov
, Danish MPs discuss strengthening cooperation under Ukraine's Victory Pla
The minister added that the Ukrainian and Polish sides agreed to hold a meeting in the near future to discuss in detail all issues of interaction between the defense ministries.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced the launch of cooperation within the framework of the Northern Group - Ukraine format, joined by 12 countries.
Photo: Rustem Umerov / Facebook
MENAFN20112024000193011044ID1108908743
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.