PM Inaugurates 'Land Of Legends' In Simaisma

Doha, Qatar:

Doha, Qatar: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs, H E Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani yesterday laid the foundation stone of the new premier destination 'Land of Legends' in Simaisma.

The project is being developed by Qatari Diar Company in partnership with FTG Development. Also in attendance at the ground breaking ceremony was the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs, H E Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al Thani.

Pic: Salim Matramkot / The Peninsula

The event also witnessed the participation of the Minister of Municipality and Chairman of Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company, H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah, Their Excellencies the Ministers, CEO of Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company, Eng. Ali Mohamed Al Ali, Founder of FTG Development and President of Land of Legends in Antalya, Turkey, Fettah Tamince, CEO of Accor Group, Sebastien Bazil, along with several dignitaries, experts, and officials from realty and tourism industries.



Gearing up to be one of the largest theme parks in the region, Land of Legends aims to attract foreign investments to the country. The project spans more than 8 million square meters and stretches along a captivating seven kilometer beach. This vast project accentuates sustainability, merges smart systems, and influences advanced construction technologies to form an“environmentally responsible” development with state-of-the-art facilities and features.

In addition to the theme park, visitors can also experience an 18-hole golf course, a luxury yacht marina, high-end residential villas, and a variety of dining and retail options, setting it as a premier leisure place.

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani; Minister of Municipality and Chairman of Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah; Their Excellencies the Ministers and the Founder of FTG Development, Fettah Tamince with other officials during the groundbreaking ceremony of 'Land of Legends' project in Simaisma. Pic: Salim Matramkot / The Peninsula

Minister of Municipality and Chairman of Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company stated,“This event marks an important step toward realising an ambitious vision aimed at enhancing Qatar's position regionally and internationally, establishing it as a leading tourist destination. The 'Land of Legends' project is a key component of Qatar's strategy to diversify its national economy, offering an exceptional experience that will contribute to attracting investments and advancing the tourism sector.”

He further added:“This project not only enhances tourism but also contributes to creating promising investment opportunities and strengthening the partnership between the public and private sectors, which supports long-term economic development and lays the foundation for an integrated community that aligns with Qatar's future vision.”

Pic: Salim Matramkot / The Peninsula

During the ceremony, the CEO of Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company, Ali Mohamed Al Ali, said,“The Simaisma Project embodies an inspiring vision that reflects our commitment to delivering a world-class entertainment experience with a distinctive Qatari touch. It also aims to attract investments in the tourism sector and create new job opportunities, all while adhering to the highest standards of sustainability, which are integral to Qatar's future vision.”

In a statement to the press, Founder of FTG Development and President of Land of Legends, Fettah Tamince, said:“We are delighted to bring the unique Land of Legends experience to Qatar with our partner Qatari Diar, creating a destination that is more than just a theme park or hotel. It is a lively world of entertainment and leisure that will add a new dimension to Qatar's attractions and become a top choice for holidays and fun for millions in the region.”

