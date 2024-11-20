Modi Receives Guyana's Highest Honour, The Order Of Excellence PM Says, 'This Belongs To 1.4 Billion Indians' WATCH

(MENAFN- Live Mint) President of Guyana Dr Irfaan Ali conferred the Order of Excellence, the country's highest civilian honour, on Prime Narendra Modi, on Thursday. At the event PM Modi,“This honour does not only belong to me but also to 1.4 billion Indians.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says,“... I express my heartfelt gratitude to my friend President Irfaan Ali for conferring me with Guyana's highest award... This honour does not only belong to me but also to 1.4 billion Indians. This is living proof of our commitment towards our relations which will continue to inspire us to move forward in every field. India and Guyana relations are based on our shared history, cultural heritage and deep mutual trust...”

The India-Guyana partnership thrives on well-established bilateral frameworks, including a joint ministerial commission and periodic consultations between foreign ministries. These mechanisms are complemented by cultural exchange initiatives and a joint business council, which have significantly boosted economic and cultural ties.

Key contributors to this collaboration are the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI ) and the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI), which have played pivotal roles in enhancing trade and investment between the two nations.

| Maharashtra Election 2024 LIVE: Cong workers attack car transporting EVMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit underscores India's expanding influence, especially in the Caribbean.



| India's central bank should adhere to its inflation-targeting mandate

Recent accolades from Guyana , Barbados, and other countries further highlight PM Modi's stature as a prominent global leader. These honors reinforce India's growing importance in global diplomacy, cementing its position as a significant player on the world stage.

| Latest News Today Live Updates November 21, 2024: PM Modi awarded Guyana's highest civilian honour, the Order of Excellence | WATCH

Guyana's President Mohamed Irfaan Ali said,“Technology, innovation and digitization must not be used to widen the gap between the countries. These advancements must be made to reduce the gap and poverty and bring the world closer together... India has been championing new technology innovation and PM Modi reminded us in CARICOM that you are a member of this CARICOM family. We want you to know we hold you as a member of this CARICOM family... It was a bilateral meeting that was different. It was a meeting of minds, an exchange of ideas and a commitment to helping each other to overcome challenges.” as quoted by ANI.