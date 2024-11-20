China's Xi Calls For Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Brasília: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called for a ceasefire in Gaza, as he visited Brazil's capital, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Xi expressed concerns about the spread of the conflict in Gaza, and "called for a ceasefire and an end to the war at an early date," the agency said, as he met with his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The Chinese president's appeal for a halt to fighting in Gaza -- where Israel is pressing an offensive against Hamas -- echoed one he and other G20 leaders made during a summit held on Monday and Tuesday in Rio.

That summit's joint statement called for a "comprehensive" ceasefire in both Gaza and Lebanon.

On Wednesday, the UN Security Council held a vote on a resolution calling for "an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire" in Gaza, but it was vetoed by Israel's ally the United States, which said it was not linked to a hostage release.