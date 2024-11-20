(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lighting for Impact Announces 2024 Retailer of the Year Awards

Retailers earn top distinctions for best practices in shelf lighting and display illumination.

- Cam Cloeter, Lighting for Impact founder and presidentLINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lighting for Impact - the leader in shelf, display, and retail illumination - is excited to announce the recipients of the second annual Retailer of the Year Awards. This year's 10 award winners are recognized for their exceptional shelf lighting and design.“Each of this year's award recipients excel in shelf lighting design, visual merchandising, and shopper experience,” said Cam Cloeter, founder and president of Lighting for Impact.“They are among the best of the best in today's physical retail experience.”The different award categories recognized this year are Convenience, Grocery, New Innovation, OEM, Specialty, Spirits & Wine, and Travel Center.The 2024 Retailer of the Year Award winners are:. Anime Kat - Specialty. Big Y - Grocery. Bottles & Cases - Spirits & Wine. Darko, Inc. - OEM. Giant Food - Grocery. Oasis Stop 'N Go - Travel Center. Potash Markets - New Innovation. Royal Farms - Convenience. Smoky's Tobacco & Cigars - Specialty. Tops Friendly Markets - New Innovation“For retailers, exceptional lighting is not just about visibility; it's about creating an immersive shopping experience that captivates customers and highlights the best features of their products,” shares Chad Essink, general manager at Lighting for Impact.“LED shelf lighting and illumination are crucial in display merchandising as they enhance product appeal, influence purchasing decisions, and ultimately drive sales. Our 'Retailer of the Year Awards' celebrate those who understand and leverage the transformative power of strategic lighting to elevate their retail environments.”To learn more about Lighting for Impact and the Retailer of the Year Awards and winners, visitABOUT LIGHTING FOR IMPACTLighting for Impact offers innovative, affordable retail shelf lighting and display illumination that commands attention and elevates sales. With more than 70,000 installations across North America, retailers rely on Lighting for Impact to enhance the customer experience and increase shopper basket size and loyalty. For more information, visit .

