Palmetto Moon Set To Open At Rock Hill Galleria This Weekend: November 23Rd - 24Th

ROCK HILL, SC, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Palmetto Moon , the ultimate Southern lifestyle retailer, is excited to announce the wait is finally over! Its Rock Hill, South Carolina store Grand Opening is set for this Saturday, November 23rd, with festivities continuing through Sunday, November 24th at the Rock Hill Galleria (2301 Dave Lyle Blvd, Rock Hill, South Carolina). This new location marks a significant milestone as Palmetto Moon's 12th store in the Palmetto State, easily accessible off I-77 at exit 79. The store serves as a one-stop shop for fashion, gifts, home goods, accessories, collegiate gear, and more for the Southern at heart.Palmetto Moon invites the Rock Hill community to join the Grand Opening Weekend Celebration. To kick off the festivities, the first 200 attendees on each day will receive a custom 20 oz. YETI Tumbler with a qualifying $50 purchase (while supplies last). Plus, don't miss exclusive deals and save up to 50% OFF throughout the store. On Saturday, November 23rd, shoppers can enjoy:- Spin-to-Win prizes every 30 minutes and hourly grand prizes from popular brands like YETI and Girl Tribe Co. from 10am-2pm- The party continues with Simply Southern! From 2-5pm, enjoy giveaways, sweet treats, and receive a FREE Simply Southern sequin tote with any $50+ purchase, while supplies last- Palmetto Perks Giveaway – TWO new Perks Members will win 1,000 Perks Points ($75 reward)! - Members who sign up Sat-Sun are eligible to winFor full details on Palmetto Moon's Grand Opening Celebration, visit the brand's official Facebook event page at .“We're incredibly excited to celebrate this new store opening in Rock Hill,” says Palmetto Moon Chief Executive Officer, John Thomas.“This store marks our 45th location, and the passion of our customers has been key to our growth. Rock Hill has been on our radar for some time, and we're thrilled to bring the Palmetto Moon experience to this community.”Kelsi Gannon, Brand Marketing Manager, adds,“We couldn't be happier to continue expanding in our home state with this new Rock Hill location. We're looking forward to becoming part of the vibrant community here and can't wait to welcome everyone to the Palmetto Moon family.”The new Rock Hill store will feature a carefully curated selection of top brands such as Local Boy, Stanley, Free People Movement, Old Row, Simply Southern, and YETI, as well as Palmetto Moon's exclusive products, local brands like Girl Tribe Co., and custom Clemson and University of South Carolina collegiate gear.Palmetto Moon, known for its customer service and celebration of the Southern lifestyle, continues its rapid growth across the Southeast. With the addition of the Rock Hill location, the retailer now operates 45 stores across seven states. Learn more at .###Palmetto Moon, based in Charleston, South Carolina, is a rapidly growing specialty apparel, accessories, home, and gifts retailer celebrating the Southern lifestyle. Palmetto Moon is a fun, energetic company with a relentless focus on customer service. The stores carry countless affordable gifts and a wide selection of collegiate gear and lifestyle brands including YETI, Simply Southern, Hey Dude, Bogg Bag, Southern Marsh, Vineyard Vines, Chubbies, Patagonia, Local Boy Outfitters, Free People, Old Row, Costa, Columbia, Kan Can, Rainbow Sandals, Reef, Brumate, Mud Pie, and many more.Palmetto Moon currently operates 45 locations throughout the Southeast in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, and Kentucky. Shop online at .

