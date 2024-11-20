Ukraine, Poland Discuss Border Security, Crime Prevention Measures

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of Ukraine's State Border Guard Service Serhii Deineko and Commander-in-Chief of the Polish Border Guard Robert Bagan met in Chelm to discuss the status and security of the common border, as well as joint measures to combat cross-border crime.

This is according to Ukraine's State Border Guard Service , Ukrinform reports.

"The parties noted that the situation on the common state border remains fully controlled," the statement reads.

Deineko and Bagan also discussed the stable flow of border traffic, with increased intensity attributed to the ongoing effects of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine. Both sides reviewed organizational and infrastructure enhancements designed to streamline border control and boost the throughput capacity of checkpoints.

Zelensky holds phone call with Tusk: Poland is preparing another support package

The heads of the two countries' border agencies commended the functioning of consultation points, noting that swift information exchange has significantly improved border management.

However, they acknowledged persistent threats, including illegal border crossings and smuggling, particularly the movement of tobacco products from Ukraine to Poland through official checkpoints and unauthorized routes.

The heads of the border agencies noted that necessary measures were in place to ensure the security of the shared border, manage border traffic, and maintain efficient checkpoint operations.

Both parties agreed to deepen cooperation in border protection, enhance the collaboration of operational and investigative units and exchange information about the situation on the common border.