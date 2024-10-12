Egypt's Foreign Minister Discusses Lebanon, Gaza With Qatari Counterpart

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Foreign Badr Abdelatty, held a phone call with Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, on Saturday to discuss the situation in Lebanon and Gaza.

The two ministers discussed ongoing efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza, release hostages, and ensure the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to the besieged territory. Abdelatty also highlighted Egypt's efforts to achieve Palestinian reconciliation through hosting delegations from Fatah and Hamas in Cairo.

Abdelatty also spoke with France's Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, on Friday about the situation in Lebanon and Gaza.

In a statement, Egypt's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Ambassador Tamim Khallaf, said Abdelatty expressed concern over the escalation of violence in Lebanon, particularly after the Israeli army targeted UNIFIL positions, injuring two UN soldiers. He stressed the need for the Israeli army to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property.

Abdelatty also stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire and de-escalation of regional tensions, highlighting Egypt's ongoing efforts to prevent further escalation in the region. He reiterated Egypt's position rejecting any infringement on Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the importance of empowering Lebanese institutions, especially the Lebanese army. Abdelatty also stressed the importance of all parties adhering to UN Security Council Resolution 1701 in its entirety.

The ministers also addressed the deteriorating situation in Lebanon, in light of ongoing Israeli aggression. They emphasised the importance of a ceasefire, empowering Lebanese institutions including the Lebanese army, and implementing UN Resolution 1701. This resolution would allow the deployment of the Lebanese army in southern Lebanon and the election of a president through Lebanese consensus.

The two ministers discussed the importance of international efforts to deliver humanitarian, medical, and shelter assistance to the Lebanese people, who are facing a dire humanitarian crisis due to the displacement of more than 1.2 million people.

Abdelatty expressed deep concern over the humanitarian situation in Lebanon, stressing the need for urgent humanitarian and relief aid to support the Lebanese government in dealing with the pressing humanitarian crisis.

Abdelatty also stressed the need for a ceasefire in Gaza, full access to humanitarian aid for the territory, and a halt to Israeli attacks in the West Bank. The minister commended France's support for Palestinian rights and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the two-state solution.



