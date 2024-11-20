Join Asha's On A Culinary Journey To Celebrate UAE's Glorious 53Rd National Day!

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) This National Day, let your taste buds celebrate the spirit of the nation with the irresistible

National Day inspired menu curated by Asha's Executive Chef Juber which features a striking blend of Indian and Emirati touches. This lavish spread is a fusion of patriotism and opulence.

His masterpiece includes Chicken Tikka crafted in the vibrant colors of the UAE flag, Loaded Chicken Tikka Nachos, Lamb Kofta Makhani, Chicken Yakhni Biryani & many more. Don't forget to savor the iconic mouth-watering Soan Papdi with Pistachio Ice Cream to end the celebration on a sweet note.

The National Day menu is valid from November 28th - December 7th, so gather your loved ones and embark on a patriotic culinary journey! Available in Asha's Wafi.

“As unique as her voice”, the world-renowned Indian singer and actor, Asha Bhosle, is the driving force behind this multi award-winning restaurant. Asha Bhosle still personally oversees the work of the restaurants' spice master to ensure the essence of her culinary philosophy is imprinted in every kitchen and in the experience of every diner. Established in the year 2002 Asha's pairs an authentic north-western contemporary Indian food with unparalleled service and modern seating within an intimate ambience – a setting truly reflective of its 22 years of achievements. In just 22 years, the global Indian restaurant chain has become a firm favorite of regional and international diners with 14 locations in 5 countries and two continents such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Birmingham and Manchester.

Asha's Restaurant

Location : Pyramids, Wafi City, Oud Metha, Dubai

Name: Mr. Rajan Malik

Contact :

+971 553502838







