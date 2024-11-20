Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Organises An Interactive Workshop To Explore The Golden Ratio In Arabic Calligraphy

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE - November 20, 2024:

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library organised an engaging titled 'The Golden Ratio in Arabic Calligraphy,' in collaboration with Zukhruf Arts. The session was presented by renowned calligrapher Odai Al-Araji. The event is part of the Library's vision and sustainable strategy to preserve the Arabic language, celebrate the artistry of Arabic calligraphy, and pass this cultural treasure to future generations.

Kicking off the session, Al-Araji delved into the historical evolution of Arabic calligraphy, highlighting the significance of the golden ratio in perfecting the aesthetics of this timeless art. He demonstrated how this mathematical principle can enhance the balance and harmony of calligraphic designs across various mediums. His discussion included practical applications, including logo design, architectural masterpieces, and landmarks such as the Burj Khalifa and the Eiffel Tower, showcasing how the golden ratio influences visual appeal.

The workshop also provided an in-depth exploration of the six foundational styles of Arabic calligraphy: Kufic, Thuluth, Naskh, Persian, Diwani, and Ruq'ah. Al-Araji explained the unique characteristics and cultural contexts of each script, offering practical examples that showcased their potential for creating innovative and cohesive calligraphic designs

Participants actively engaged in hands-on exercises, applying the golden ratio to their calligraphy projects. Their creative endeavours reflected a remarkable understanding of the theoretical concepts discussed, transforming them into strikingly beautiful designs. The enthusiasm and high level of skill demonstrated by the attendees underscored the workshop's success in bridging art and education.

The Library continues to play a pioneering role in promoting the Arabic language and its artistic expressions. Through its diverse events and workshops, it attracts enthusiasts from all walks of life. The 'Treasures of The Library' exhibition houses a rare collection of original manuscripts, traditional tools once wielded by master calligraphers, and unique editions of Qur'ans and literary works adorned with exquisite Arabic calligraphy.

This exhibition serves as a rich cultural gateway, shedding light on the heritage, beauty, and evolution of Arabic calligraphy throughout history.