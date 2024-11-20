Coldtrack Adds New Facility In Indianapolis, Marking Best Perishable Footprint For Ground Shipping In The Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Perishable shippers can now reach 77% of the US population with 1-day ground shipping, 99% with 2-day ground from only three distribution facilities

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, ColdTrack , the premier third-party fulfillment for perishable shippers, announced the launch of its newest cold and frozen fulfillment center located in Indianapolis, Indiana. After thorough analysis, Indianapolis was selected due to its prime midwest location and proximity to major population centers, including Chicago, Columbus, Detroit, Milwaukee, and Kansas City.Perishable DTC or B2B brands can now reduce operating costs by manufacturing and maintaining fewer inventories across the industry's best three facility footprint using ColdTrack's primary hub locations in New Jersey, California, and Indiana, giving way to 77% 1-day and 99% 2-day ground time-in-transit.Guy Ironi, ColdTrack's CEO, said:“ColdTrack Indy allows us to achieve in three locations what all other competitors achieve with four or five locations. Our three core sites allow our partners to reach nearly 100% of their customers in 48 hours or less via coveted ground shipping, while capturing significant savings due to more efficient, cost-effective inventory distribution.”ColdTrack provides modular, custom-tailored fulfillment programs for businesses of all sizes, from start-ups getting off the ground in a single location to established brands that require multiple sites. All distribution centers in ColdTrack's facility network have a direct integration between Warehouse Management Software (WMS) and ColdTrack Live, the company's proprietary Order Management System (OMS).ColdTrack Live connects with and ingests real-time order data from any eCommerce shopping cart and optimizes each parcel by assigning weather-based coolant quantity, cartonization logic, auto-substitutions based on inventory availability, plus carrier and service-level selection. When boxes depart from each facility, ColdTrack Live also displays detailed tracking information across all national and regional carriers with exception reporting for delayed shipments.Guy adds:“We are extremely proud to offer the perishable shipping industry this unprecedented access to the nation's best fulfillment footprint. Our locations, combined with our fully-managed temperature-controlled line hauls, enterprise shipping rates, 99.5% average pick accuracy, and ColdTrack Live software, is the ultimate profit-boosting solution for perishable shippers.”The new turnkey ColdTrack Indianapolis site is slated to open in January 2025, encompassing 62,000 square feet with tri-temperature rooms ranging from ambient storage, -10 degrees frozen storage, and 34 degree refrigerated storage which doubles as the facility's pick-and-pack production area to ensure food remains within the cold chain at all times.About ColdTrackColdTrack is the leading tech-enabled third-party fulfillment platform for Direct-to-Consumer and Direct-to-Business eCommerce businesses with capabilities that include bespoke pick-and-pack fulfillment, proprietary route optimization software, and enterprise shipping services. Unlike traditional 3PLs, the company focuses exclusively on the unique complexities of shipping perishable goods, enabling coveted ground shipping in 48 hours or less to over 99% of the US population. Headquartered in New Jersey, the company was founded in 2014 as a turnkey cold chain logistics platform for online food and beverage brands. ColdTrack's network of facilities include: Edison, NJ, Stockton, CA, Patterson, CA, and Indianapolis, IN, plus additional partner facilities in Florida, Texas, Utah, and Oregon.

