Experto AI Tools Enable Paradigm Shift Toward Flat-Rate Legal Services, Expanding Access To North America's Legal Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nawar Kamel, CEO of Experto AI Inc

Experto AI Logo

Experto AI empowers lawyers with innovative tools for flat-rate services, boosting access to affordable help across North America

- Nawar KamelSAN JOSE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Experto AI Inc., a U.S. and Canadian-based legal firm, is revolutionizing the legal with the launch of its groundbreaking artificial intelligence (AI) tools powered by their proprietary AI core LAIA (Legal AI Assistant) designed to streamline a lawyer's workload which unlocks the profitability potential to enable offering flat-rate legal services as a reliable revenue model. This innovative approach aims to help legal professionals across North America tap into the vast latent legal market, making legal services more accessible for individuals and small businesses without affecting a legal professional's bottom line or increasing burnout.Bridging the Justice GapDespite significant growth in the legal services markets of both countries, a substantial portion of the population remains underserved. In the United States, the legal services market was valued at approximately USD $437 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD $517.5 billion by 2030. Yet, 86% of civil legal problems faced by low-income Americans receive inadequate or no legal help.In Canada, many individuals and small businesses face similar barriers to accessing legal services due to high costs and complexity. This represents a significant untapped market in both countries.Empowering Lawyers with AI Technology"Access to justice is a fundamental right, yet millions across North America are unable to afford the legal assistance they need," said Nawar Kamel, CEO of Experto AI Inc. "We recognized a substantial untapped market of people who need legal services but can't afford traditional hourly rates. Our AI tools empower lawyers to bridge this justice gap by enabling them to offer flat-rate services without compromising on quality."Experto AI's tools designed for legal professionals tackles routine and time-consuming tasks such as digesting large quantities of legal research, generating bespoke draft written materials, all while strategically maintaining the expert lawyer in the loop to ensure service to clients up to the standards of the profession. By increasing efficiency and reducing operational costs, lawyers can offer their services at flat rates, making legal assistance more accessible.Key Features of Experto AI's Solutions- Research Analysis Tool: Experto AI's LAIA (Legal AI Assistant) revolutionizes how lawyers interact with caselaw and allocate their efforts. Strategically preserving the expertise of the human in the loop perfectly poised for when it is truly needed.- Document Analysis Tools: Run complex legal analysis on a variety of types of documents. LAIA can digest a large number of documents and utilize its highly trained legal knowledge to produce insights that boosts your potential even further.- Custom AI Solutions: Catering to a wide range of clients, Experto AI inc. develops tools customized for clients in particular sectors and those with particular need in a way that makes the dream of the future of law, a reality on your screen.- Easy to Use, Hard to Forget: Experto AI's design philosophy and guiding principle. AI tools are meant to revolutionize with minimal disruption. Supercharge without ever undermining the indispensable nature of the professional.- Secure and Compliant Systems: All Experto AI Inc. tools meet the highest standards of data security and legal compliance in both jurisdictions.Addressing the Untapped Legal MarketBy enabling lawyers to offer flat-rate services, Experto AI helps legal professionals tap into a significant untapped market. Over 33 million small businesses in the U.S. and numerous small enterprises in Canada often avoid legal assistance due to uncertainty in cost. Additionally, up to 90% of litigants in some civil cases represent themselves, highlighting the need for affordable legal services."By lowering cost barriers and improving accessibility, we're helping more people obtain the legal assistance they need, flat fee means certainty and foreseeability and that's so valuable for so many underserviced clients" added Kamel. "Our tools empower lawyers to serve more clients, more efficiently, with less effort overall, and makes legal services accessible to an entire market segment that's underserved and very much in need."Supporting Industry TransformationThe legal industry is experiencing a paradigm shift towards technology and innovation. Clients are demanding more cost-effective and efficient services."Lawyers who embrace technology will be better positioned to meet evolving client needs," Kamel noted. "Our solutions are designed to help legal professionals stay ahead of these trends and enhance their competitive edge by designing with practice standards in mind to ensure immediate, smooth, and safe integration into a firm's workflow with minimal learning curve, disruption, and effort."About Experto AI Inc.Experto AI Inc. is a pioneering legal technology company based in both the United States and Canada, dedicated to transforming the legal profession through innovative artificial intelligence solutions. Founded by a team of experienced lawyers and technologists, the company aims to bridge the gap between legal professionals and the underserved market by making legal services more accessible, efficient, and affordable across North America.

Nawar Kamel

Experto AI Inc.

+1 302-266-1106

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.