Clarra Wins Case Management Solution Of The Year For SMB Practices In 2024 Legaltech Breakthrough Awards Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Clarra LegalTech Breakthrough Award Badge 2024

Clarra logo (PRNewsfoto/Clarra, Inc.)

Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Companies and Products Driving Innovation in the Global Industry

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Cloud-based case management software solution Clarra today announced it has been selected as the winner of the 2024

LegalTech Breakthrough Award for Case Management Solution of the Year for SMB Practices. Conducted by LegalTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization, the

award recognizes Clarra's innovation and modern approach to legal case management.

"We're pleased to be recognized with this award from LegalTech Breakthrough as we reset expectations for what case management software can do," said Keao Caindec, CEO and co-founder of Clarra . "Unlike other platforms that are difficult to set up and manage, Clarra improves all phases of litigation with a solution that is modern, simple to use and efficient to integrate. Firms of all sizes can now improve customer responsiveness, budgeting, visibility and control of the entire litigation lifecycle."

The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the sector and spotlight truly innovative and category-leading companies, solutions and products. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from more than a dozen countries.

"Clarra is game-changing, disruptive and uniquely innovative. Law firms and legal departments face challenges like efficiently handling high volumes of caseloads while also pursuing steady revenue from repetitive litigation and attracting clients through successful outcomes. Maintaining operational efficiency requires continuous technology upgrades," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, LegalTech Breakthrough. "Clarra offers a truly customizable case management system for litigation that can grow with any size firm, and its no-code infrastructure makes it truly accessible. We're thrilled to award them with 'Case Management Solution of the Year for SMB Practices!'"

Built on a modern, cloud-hosted tech stack, Clarra is designed for law firms and legal departments looking to migrate away from older case management systems or avoid the pitfalls of merging incompatible technology. Leveraging Microsoft Azure, Clarra's agile and adaptable solution can be deployed more easily and rapidly than other platforms. The typical setup time is one to two months for customers with thousands of cases.

Clarra's comprehensive approach to case management is a one-stop solution for tracking calendars, deadlines, documents, timekeeping, billing, expenses and communications. Users immediately benefit from powerful business analytics, simplified reporting, accelerated expense recovery and expedited fee and settlement collection. A centralized hub for all elements of litigation, Clarra seamlessly manages case details, documents and plaintiffs with specific digital tools to handle matters from retainer to resolution.

Simple and intuitive, Clarra's interface is optimized for the high-volume and complex litigation lifecycle, offering a straightforward experience that maximizes usability. The platform's no-code customization provides firms with flexibility and allows users to tailor features to fit their needs and requirements across practices. Attorneys and staff can quickly and easily adjust data options, system properties, firm protocols and terminology on the fly. This fast and simple approach to customization means Clarra's solution can be deployed beyond the law firm market into a variety of applications such as managing claims, licensing and rights, contracts, projects, records and more.



To try Clarra, arrange a free demonstration online .

About LegalTech Breakthrough

Part of

Tech Breakthrough,

a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the LegalTech

Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in legal technologies, services, companies and products. The LegalTech

Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of LegalTech

companies and solutions in categories including Case Management, Client Relations, Data and Analytics, Documentation, Legal Education, Practice Management, eDiscovery

and more. For more information visit

LegalTechBreakthrough

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Clarra

Clarra provides cloud-based case management software for law firms, enterprises, insurers, and adjusters, enabling them to modernize operations, reduce costs, and manage high-volume caseloads. With no-code customization, enterprise-class security, and integration with over 6,000 apps, Clarra simplifies managing legal matters, claims, contracts, and rights, improving efficiency and visibility.

SOURCE Clarra, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED