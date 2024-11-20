Weiss-Aug Group Expands Manufacturing Capabilities With Precision Tech, Its New Precision Machining Center Of Excellence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Weiss-Aug Precision Tech's New Facility

Weiss-Aug Precision Tech Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Facility Tour with Even Slee, Precision Tech VP of Operations

Precision Tech specializes in machining of high-precision components on multi-axis CNC machining centers and multi-spindle Swiss screw machines.

- Dieter WeissenriederNEW KENSINGTON, PA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Weiss-Aug Group , an industry leader with 50 years of expertise in precision metal stamping, injection molding, and value-added assembly solutions for a wide range of industries, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest division , Precision Tech. Located in New Kensington, Pennsylvania, this new facility enhances Weiss-Aug Group's ability to provide high-quality, innovative manufacturing solutions to its growing customer base.The Precision Tech division is dedicated to precision machining and represents a significant expansion of Weiss-Aug's commitment to excellence in manufacturing. Specializing in machining high-precision components on multi-axis CNC machining centers and multi-spindle Swiss screw machines, Precision Tech brings state-of-the-art technology, expert engineering and craftsmanship together to meet the growing demands of industries that require extreme accuracy and durability."We are very pleased to be able to open this super modern machining plant here in New Kensington, PA. We are enlarging our Groups' capabilities in meeting the needs of our customers for extremely complicated machined components used in the medical, aerospace, defense and automotive industries," says Dieter Weissenrieder, President and Co-Founder of Weiss-Aug Group.With the addition of Precision Tech, Weiss-Aug Group strengthens its commitment to innovation and sustainability. The facility incorporates highly efficient systems, lighting and machinery to support Weiss-Aug Group's sustainability goals. Mark Weissenrieder, IT/Automation Vice President, said "It was a pleasure working with our contractors and local officials to build this high-tech, modern 69,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in New Kensington, they made the process quick and easy! We look forward to all of the exciting new manufacturing technologies we will be developing there!""We're excited to continue our growth in Pennsylvania and providing new career opportunities with the addition of this second facility" added Elisabeth Weissenrieder-Bennis, Executive Vice President. As Weiss­ Aug Group continues to grow and expand, Precision Tech exemplifies the company's mission to offer advanced solutions that meet the highest standards for medical, aerospace, defense and telecommunications industries. The division will serve as a center of excellence for precision machining.About Weiss-Aug Group:Founded in 1972, Weiss-Aug Group has built a reputation as an industry leader in precision metal stamping, injection molding and value-added assembly solutions. With a strong commitment to quality, engineering excellence, and customer satisfaction, Weiss-Aug Group serves clients across the medical, automotive, aerospace, interconnect and industrial sectors. The addition of Precision Tech underscores Weiss-Aug Group's dedication to growth and its investment in state-of-the-art technologies to meet the needs of today's complex manufacturing landscape.

Weiss-Aug Group's Precision Tech Grand Opening

