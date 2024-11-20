Playblock Rockets To #8 Globally In Blockchain Transactions And Turnover Following Dappradar Listing

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Ramat Gan, Israel, November 20th, 2024, Chainwire

UpVsDown.com Prediction Leads the Way as PlayBlock Takes Center Stage in the Blockchain World

Playnance proudly announces the official listing of its groundbreaking blockchain, PlayBlock , on DappRadar , the premier tracking platform for decentralized applications (dApps). Just weeks after its launch, PlayBlock has achieved the remarkable milestone of being ranked #8 globally in daily transactions and daily turnover, solidifying its position as one of the most dynamic blockchains in the world.

PlayBlock's success reflects a seamless transition from operating on the Polygon blockchain-where it contributed an extraordinary 15% of Polygon's daily transactions -to establishing itself as an independent Layer-3 blockchain. Now, PlayBlock is driving unparalleled growth:



Top-Tier Performance : With its listing on DappRadar , PlayBlock is recognized as a global leader, surpassing hundreds of established blockchains in both activity and volume. Empowering Innovation : At the forefront of PlayBlock's ecosystem is its flagship dApp, prediction market platform revolutionizing user engagement in the Web3 space.

is Playnance's premier prediction market platform, allowing users to place real-time predictions on various assets, including cryptocurrencies, commodities, and forex. This engaging and skill-driven dApp is a key driver of PlayBlock's rise, offering:



Zero-Gas Trading : Cost-free transactions make predicting markets accessible to everyone.

Instant Rewards : Smart contracts ensure seamless payouts directly to user wallets. Global Accessibility: With a simple, intuitive interface,

PlayBlock is purpose-built to meet the evolving needs of the Web3 community, featuring:



Gas-Free Transactions : Eliminating barriers to entry for gamers, traders, and developers. High-Speed Scalability : Supporting 40,000 transactions per second, PlayBlock powers real-time applications at scale.

– Seamless Integration : EVM compatibility ensures developers can easily transition their dApps to PlayBlock, enhancing its growing ecosystem.

What's Next for Playnance ?

PlayBlock's DappRadar listing signals a new era of transparency and growth for the ecosystem. With

About Playnance

Based in Ramat Gan, Israel, with offices in Dubai, UAE Playnance is a comprehensive Web3 ecosystem designed to empower users with blockchain solutions for trading, gaming, and decentralized finance. Powered by its Layer-3 blockchain, PlayBlock, and anchored by its leading dApp, Playnance is driving the mass adoption of Web3 technologies worldwide.

For more information on PlayBlock and the Playnance ecosystem, users can visit playnance's official website , explore DappRadar .