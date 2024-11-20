Kellyocg Recognized As No. 1 Provider Of Total Workforce Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Business tops HRO Today's 2024 Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings

TROY, Mich., Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KellyOCG , the outsourcing and consulting group of Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), has claimed the No. 1 spot on HRO Today's 2024 Total Workforce Solutions Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings . The list ranks the top suppliers of managed services provider (MSP) and recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) solutions based solely on customer satisfaction surveys.

“We're thrilled to be recognized by our clients as the leader in total talent management,” KellyOCG President Tammy Browning said.“We have made significant investments in our MSP and RPO offerings, have developed a sophisticated technology platform, and have assembled the best team in the business, delivering unmatched workforce solutions.”

Total workforce solutions providers combine their MSP and RPO services into a unified platform, building a holistic approach to sourcing, recruiting, and hiring, according to HRO Today, which collects feedback annually through an online survey of MSP and RPO buyers from nearly 500 companies.

In addition to being named the total workforce solutions leader, KellyOCG claimed the highest ranking in the“Quality of Service” and“Size of Deal” categories. Earlier this year, KellyOCG was also named the top provider on HRO Today's 2024 MSP Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings .

KellyOCG's service delivery is supported by its industry-leading technology platform, Helix , which delivers real-time, customized data for better total talent management. The platform allows clients to transform that data into actionable insights and provides unparalleled visibility into performance indicators and supply chain effectiveness.

KellyOCG expanded its global footprint and diverse industry portfolio this year by acquiring Sevenstep as part of Kelly's purchase of Motion Recruitment Partners. Sevenstep was separately recognized as a leader on HRO Today's 2024 Total Workforce Solutions Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings.

KellyOCG connects companies with the talented people they need to fuel and grow their business through our unrivaled global talent supply chain and leading workforce solutions including Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO). We combine decades of people industry experience with proprietary insights and a continued focus on technology to produce world-class programs that meet an organization's unique workforce needs and can start them on their journey to total talent management. Our ability to anticipate what's next for talent solutions drives us to challenge the status quo making us a trusted partner for our global client portfolio, which spans leading industries across North America, APAC and EMEA.

