EU Youth Short Film Festival Showcases Diverse Filmmaking Talents From Europe And Qatar

Doha, Qatar: As we gear up for the highly anticipated EU Youth Short Festival:“Frames, Reframed,” taking place on November 24-25, 2024, at the scenic Doha Beach Club, the Delegation of the European Union to the State of Qatar is excited to highlight the diverse selection of films that will be screened during the event.

This unique cultural festival brings together emerging filmmakers from the European Union Member States and Qatar, offering a for creative expression and cultural exchange through short films.

On Day 1, November 24, ten thought-provoking films will be showcased.“Index” by Greek filmmaker Nicolas Kolovos explores the emotional toll of illegal immigration on families, while Qatari filmmaker Khalifa Al Marri presents“Olayan,” a story about the pressure placed on a child to conform to manhood in a Bedouin environment.

Bulgarian filmmaker Mariya Averina's“Six Minutes of Happiness” takes viewers into the childhood memories of renowned writer Georgi Gospodinov, offering insight into the inspirations behind his work.

In“Through Her Eyes,” Qatari filmmaker Lolwa Al Jassim explores the life of a mother raising a son with autism, while Nadia Khan, a student at Northwestern University, Qatar, presents“The Healing,” a moving story about a 16-year-old girl coping with the loss of her sister.

French filmmaker Djiby Kebe's“L'Avance” delves into the story of Aliou, a rising student who sells a painting of his deceased mother to a renowned art collector.

The poignant“A Mother's Touch” by Northwestern University students Timaa Kamar and Noof Al-Hajri explores the enduring power of food to heal emotional wounds. Portuguese filmmaker Marco Espirito's“Blood Brothers” follows a night in the life of a Portuguese bullfighting squad, while Maltese filmmaker Shirley Spiteri Mintoff's“Alicia” offers a haunting exploration of grief and healing.

Closing Day 1 is“Memory Mosaic” by Selma Fejzullaj, a student at VCUarts Qatar, which uncovers the hidden stories of Albania's Muslim community during a time of religious suppression.

On Day 2, November 25, seven more remarkable films will be screened. Italian filmmaker Chiara Brambilla's“A Dose of Nature” tells the emotional story of an adventurer's recovery journey through nature after a major snowboarding accident.“Do You Remember Me?” by Qatari filmmaker Maryam Al-Mohammed explores the life of Areesha, a South Asian nurse caring for her mother with Alzheimer's, while Dutch filmmaker Robert-Jonathan Koeyers'“It's Nice in Here” presents a fragmented portrait of a young Black girl's memories.

In“A Simple Cut,” Qatari filmmaker Maha Al Jufairi sheds light on the societal pressures faced by a young girl during her teenage years, and“Nashorn im Galopp” by German filmmaker Erik Schmitt captures the disconnection felt by a young man as he navigates the fast-paced life of Berlin.

The final films of the day include“Unyielding Determination” by VCUarts Qatar students Alaa Albarazy and Shahd Al-Saad, which captures the essence of growth through tradition and self-awareness, and“The Choice” by Northwestern University student Yumin Cho, which sees a police officer make a critical decision as the stakes rise.

Professor Rafael Antunes, Associate Professor in the Bachelor's programme in Cinema, Video, and Multimedia Communication at Universidade Lusófona de Humanidades e Tecnologias, expressed his excitement about the diverse selection of films, highlighting the cultural bridge being built between Europe and Qatar through these stories.

He noted:“It is fascinating to see such a rich mix of cultural narratives and perspectives. These films, made by young filmmakers from different parts of the world, offer a unique window into their societies and personal experiences.”

The festival will culminate in an awards ceremony on November 25, where the winning films in two categories, Best Picture and Best Screenplay, will be announced. The jury, comprising Dr. Angelos Lenos, Prof. Pedro Canavilhas, Prof. Firat Oruc, Mrs. Latifa Regenbogen, and Mrs. Grace Cruz, will evaluate the films and select the winners.

The festival is open to the public, and registration is required to attend. Film enthusiasts, students, and creatives are invited to join this unique cultural experience.

