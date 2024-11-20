(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
To learn more, visit Bracco's booth #3300 at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2024 Annual Meeting, to be held from December 1-5 in Chicago, Illinois
Bracco Diagnostics Inc. (BDI), the U.S. subsidiary of Bracco Imaging S.p.A., a leading global company in the diagnostic imaging business, and ColoWatch® are excited to announce a new partnership to deliver a turnkey solution for imaging facilities to expand the availability of colorectal cancer (CRC) screening tests using virtual colonoscopy.
ColoWatch® and Bracco Diagnostics Inc. Announce Partnership to Expand the Availability of Virtual Colonoscopy for the Early Detection of Colon and Rectal Cancer
Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer at ColoWatch, Dr. Mark Klein said, "With the increased risk of colorectal cancer in younger patients and evidence that screening saves lives, the time to expand access to virtual colonoscopy is now. We are very excited to partner with Bracco, a leader in this field, as we execute our mission to significantly expand the use of virtual colonoscopy for CRC screening and early detection."
According
to
Sr. Director of MR, X-Ray, and Device Marketing at BDI, Noelle
Heber, "Our
partnership
with ColoWatch makes implementing the practice of virtual colonoscopy easier for imaging centers, especially those in underserved communities. With the recent U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recommendation that proposes Medicare reimbursement for CRC screening using virtual colonoscopy, radiology can play an even bigger role in saving lives."
Over the last 25 years, virtual colonoscopy has been proven to be a highly accurate, safe, convenient, and cost-effective method of
CRC prevention and screening. It can reliably find relevant polyps that are the precursor of CRC while safely confirming the absence of problems in over 90% of those screened.1
CRC under the age of 50 will increase by 140% by 2030, and only 20% of those aged 45-49 undergo any CRC screening.2
Co-founder and CEO of ColoWatch, Bikram Bakshi said, "Colorectal cancer is one of the few cancers that is highly preventable. And yet, there is still a significant population that unfortunately goes unscreened. Widespread implementation of virtual colonoscopies has the potential to
save
thousands
of
lives
in
the
United States
alone
and
generate
extensive cost-savings for the healthcare system annually. We are proud to partner with Bracco to expand access of this highly important practice and reach more patients who can benefit."
About ColoWatch
ColoWatch brings together expert radiologists, cutting-edge imaging software, and standardized, reproducible methodology to increase access to virtual colonoscopy, a less invasive, highly accurate way to screen for colon and rectal cancer. Find out more at
.
About Bracco Imaging
Bracco Imaging S.p.A. ("Bracco Imaging"), part of the Bracco Group, is an innovative world leader delivering end-to-end products and solutions through its comprehensive portfolio across diagnostic imaging modalities. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Bracco Imaging's purpose is to improve people's lives by shaping the future of prevention and precision diagnostic imaging. The Bracco Imaging portfolio includes products and solutions for all key diagnostic imaging modalities: X-ray imaging, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS), and Nuclear Medicine through radioactive tracers and novel PET imaging agents. Bracco Imaging has 3,800 employees and operates in more than 100 markets globally. Bracco Imaging has a well-skilled and innovative Research and Development (R&D) organization with an efficient process-oriented approach and track record in the diagnostic imaging industry. Discover Bracco at .
Press Contacts:
Kimberly
Gerweck
Bracco
Diagnostics
Inc.
Media
Relations
(USA)
[email protected]
D: +1 609-524-2777
Bikram Bakshi
Co-Founder and CEO, ColoWatch
[email protected]
_____________
1
Pickhardt
PJ
et
al.
Computed
Tomographic
virtual
colonoscopy
to
Screen
for
Colorectal
Neoplasia in
Asymptomatic Adults. N Eng J Med, 2003;349:2191-2200
2 American Cancer Society. Colorectal Cancer Facts & Figures 2023-2025. Available here . Accessed November 14, 2024.
