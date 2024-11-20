Shapellx Unveils Exciting Black Friday Sale: A Shopping Extravaganza Awaits

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ORLANDO,

Fla., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly awaited Black Friday sale at leading shapewear brand Shapellx is about to kick off, set to deliver an unparalleled shopping experience. This year's event not only rolling

out exciting sitewide discounts but also unveils an all-new mystery box and a fresh gift card promotion. With surprises and savings at every turn, this Black Friday promises to be a memorable event for

shapewear enthusiasts.

Event Details

- When: November 25 to December 1

- Who: Open to EVERYONE

- How:

Sitewide Discounts: Enjoy up to 70% off everything, plus free shipping throughout the event. It's the perfect opportunity to purchase desired products at unbeatable prices.

$79 Mystery Box: For just $79, receive three surprise products. Each mystery box is packed with unknown delights, waiting to be discovered.

Gift card deal-stacking offer:

Take advantage

to the next level with Shapellx's exclusive gift card deals, top up

$80 for $100, $150 for $200, and $200 for $300, and stack these incredible offers on top of Shapellx sitewide discounts!

This means that shoppers can save up to

50% on their favorite products in a deal-stacking offer and enjoy free shipping.

New Arrivals and Timeless Classics Await

During this Black Friday sale, Shapellx will also be unveiling a range of new products, catering to the dual needs of style and comfort. The NeoSweat® Triple Compression Latex Waist Trainer features a unique three-panel design to customize pressure across the waist and abdomen, providing optimal support while naturally contouring to the body.

The Seamless Sculpt Strapless Thong Bodysuit

combines a classic straight neckline with built-in chest support and waist shaping, creating an effortlessly chic look. Its minimalist design allows it to blend seamlessly with various outfits, making it a versatile styling choice and a functional undergarment. The Square Neckline Built-In Shaping Jumpsuit

exudes retro elegance with its square neckline and high-waist cut. Fitted

with a built-in shapewear that subtly sculpts the body, the wide-leg design elongates the figure, creating effortless grace in every step. Each of these pieces brings sophistication and practicality, designed to elevate comfort and style in daily wear.

Additionally, some classic and highly sought-after items, such as the AirSlim® Full Body Butt-Lifting Bodysuit and the AirSlim® Deep Plunge Butt-Lifting Bodysuit, are expected to be among the top picks.

The AirSlim® Full Body Butt-Lifting Bodysuit is meticulously designed to create a smooth, sculpted silhouette. It conforms to the body's natural curves, enhancing the waist, hips, and thighs for targeted shaping from the midsection to the lower abdomen and thighs. This versatile bodysuit not only shapes and smooths the torso but also provides gentle support for post-procedure recovery and postpartum healing, delivering both style and functionality.

The AirSlim® Deep Plunge Butt-Lifting Bodysuit is designed to empower individuals to look and feel their best. Featuring convertible, adjustable straps for customized comfort, the advanced shaping fabric enhances natural contours, while the innovative butt-lifting design offers a smooth, lifted appearance that remains discreet under any outfit.

Shane Shi, Vice President of Shapellx, expressed great anticipation for this year's Black Friday event, viewing it as an excellent opportunity to give back to customers.

"We hope every customer finds their desired products, enjoys the thrill of shopping, and experiences comfort and ease",

Shane said.

This Black Friday, Shapellx invites everyone to partake in a shopping celebration that promises not only exceptional deals but also a chance to discover new favorites and enjoy timeless classics.

About Shapellx

Shapellx is a full-category shapewear brand dedicated to providing women with exceptional comfort and support. With a focus on creating sustainable products and processes, Shapellx offers thoughtfully designed solutions that blend style with functionality, empowering women to feel confident and at ease every day.

CONTACT: Olivia, [email protected]

SOURCE SHAPELLX US INC

