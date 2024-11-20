(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized that should consider Russia's updated nuclear doctrine, which underscores Moscow's right to defend itself from external threats. Speaking at a press conference after the G20 summit in Brazil, Erdogan explained that the new doctrine, which was officially adopted after Ukraine launched US-supplied missiles into Russia's Bryansk Region, is a response to the stance taken by the West on conventional weapon usage. Erdogan stated that Russia, like NATO countries, has the right to take defensive measures, adding that the situation must be viewed in the context of preventing the escalation of nuclear war.



He also pointed out that while NATO has the right to self-defense, leaders must recognize the risks of nuclear conflict. Erdogan reiterated Turkey’s position of maintaining balanced relations with both Russia and Ukraine, highlighting the importance of protecting these bilateral ties as neighboring countries around the Black Sea. Erdogan expressed hope for a swift ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, aiming for global peace. Turkey had previously facilitated peace talks between the two countries in March 2022, but the process faltered after the West’s strong support for Ukraine.

MENAFN20112024000045015687ID1108906305