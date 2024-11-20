Turkey announces Russia maintains right to self-defense
Date
11/20/2024 7:33:34 AM
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized that NATO should consider Russia's updated nuclear doctrine, which underscores Moscow's right to defend itself from external threats. Speaking at a press conference after the G20 summit in Brazil, Erdogan explained that the new doctrine, which was officially adopted after Ukraine launched US-supplied missiles into Russia's Bryansk Region, is a response to the stance taken by the West on conventional weapon usage. Erdogan stated that Russia, like NATO countries, has the right to take defensive measures, adding that the situation must be viewed in the context of preventing the escalation of nuclear war.
He also pointed out that while NATO has the right to self-defense, leaders must recognize the risks of nuclear conflict. Erdogan reiterated Turkey’s position of maintaining balanced relations with both Russia and Ukraine, highlighting the importance of protecting these bilateral ties as neighboring countries around the Black Sea. Erdogan expressed hope for a swift ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, aiming for global peace. Turkey had previously facilitated peace talks between the two countries in March 2022, but the process faltered after the West’s strong support for Ukraine.
MENAFN20112024000045015687ID1108906305
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.