Harin Fernando Arrested

Date
11/20/2024 4:31:46 AM
(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia)
Badulla, Nov 20 (Daily Mirror) – Badulla Police have arrested former Minister Harin Fernando in connection with an election violation during the recent general elections.
Police said he arrived at the Badulla Police Station this morning and was arrested after providing a statement.
A tense situation unfolded in Badulla on November 11 when police attempted to stop Political campaigning by Fernando's supporters. The supporters were seen wearing t-shirts resembling the jersey of international footballer Lionel Messi, featuring the number '10'.
ADVERTISEMENT
Police, along with Election Commission officials, intervened and asked Fernando's supporters to remove the t-shirts, stating that they were considered an indirect form of campaigning.
He will be produced before the Badulla Magistrate's Court.
MENAFN20112024000191011043ID1108905404
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.