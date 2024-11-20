Harin Fernando Arrested

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) Badulla, Nov 20 (Daily Mirror) – Badulla have arrested former Harin Fernando in connection with an election violation during the recent general elections.

Police said he arrived at the Badulla Police Station this morning and was arrested after providing a statement.

A tense situation unfolded in Badulla on November 11 when police attempted to stop campaigning by Fernando's supporters. The supporters were seen wearing t-shirts resembling the jersey of international footballer Lionel Messi, featuring the number '10'.

Police, along with Election Commission officials, intervened and asked Fernando's supporters to remove the t-shirts, stating that they were considered an indirect form of campaigning.

He will be produced before the Badulla Magistrate's Court.