Prasar Bharati’S Makes WAVES In OTT Segment

New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday launched 'WAVES' the OTT platform of the national public broadcaster, Prasar Bharati at the opening ceremony of 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Doordarshan, India's iconic public broadcaster, has ventured into the OTT (Over-The-Top) platform space to cater to the growing demand for digital streaming services. The platform aims to revive nostalgia while embracing modern digital trends by offering a rich mix of classic content and contemporary programming. With a library featuring timeless shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat, Shaktimaan, and Hum Log, the platform appeals to audiences looking for cultural and emotional connections with India's past.

Additionally, it offers news, documentaries, and regional content, reinforcing its commitment to inclusivity and diversity. By leveraging its decades-long legacy and national trust, Doordarshan's OTT platform bridges the gap between traditional television and modern streaming, reaching tech-savvy youth and older generations alike.

'WAVES' makes its entry as a large aggregator OTT with Inclusive India stories embracing Indian culture with an international outlook, in 12+ Languages - Hindi, English, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Gujarati, Punjabi, Assamese. It will be spread across 10+ Genres of Infotainment. It will provide Video on demand, free-to-play gaming, Radio streaming, Live TV streaming, 65 live Channels, several App in App integrations for video and gaming content, and online shopping through an Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) supported e-commerce platform.

As a conscious step to unlock the potential of young creators in the creative economy, WAVES also offers its platform to content creators including National Creator Awardees like Kamiya Jani, RJ Raunac, Shraddha Sharma and others. WAVES has opened its portal to student graduation films of film and media colleges like FTII, Annapurna, and AAFT.

New Films and shows on WAVE to be screened at IFFI

Aligning with the focus of the 55th IFFI on young filmmakers, WAVES will screen 'Roll No.52,' a student grad film from Annapurna Film and Media Studio by Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni.

'Fauji 2.0,' a modern adaptation of the iconic 1980s Shahrukh Khan show Fauji, 'Kicking Balls' by Oscar-winning Guneet Monga Kapoor, 'Jackson Halt' a crime thriller, and 'Jaiye Aap Kahan Jayenge' themed on mobile toilets will be screened on WAVES

WAVES includes LIVE events like the Prabhu Shriram Lalla Aarti LIVE from Ayodhya and the monthly Mann ki Baat by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The upcoming US Premier League Cricket Tournament will be carried LIVE on WAVES from 22nd November 2024. WAVES will also launch a Cyber Security awareness campaign with Daily Video messages in partnership with CDAC, MeitY. This campaign is backed by programmes such as Cyber Crime ki Duniya (a fictionalized series) and Cyber Alert (by DD News features).

Other films and shows on WAVES include fantasy action super hero 'Monkey King: The Hero is Back,' the national award-winning Fouja, Armaan, Vipul Shah's thriller show Bhed Bharam, family drama Thode Door Thode Paas featuring Pankaj Kapoor, Kailash Kher's music reality show Bharat ka Amrit Kalash, Sarpanch, BeCubed by Hotmail Founder Sabeer Bhatia, women-centric shows and films such as Corporate Sarpanch, Dashmi, and Kariathi, Jaanki. WAVES also carries a selection of popular animation programs including Doggy Adventure, Chota Bheem, Tenaliram, Akbar Birbal, and games like Krishna Jump, Fruit Chef, Ram the Yodha, Cricket Premier League tournament.

Expanding the repertoire of content formats, language, genre and reach on WAVES are Live channels including Doordarshan, Akashvani, and private channels across multiple categories such as news, general entertainment, music, devotional, and sports.

Central Government Ministries and states are also joining hands with Prasar Bharati to co-develop and contribute varied content such as docudramas, dramatised or fictionalised shows, and reality shows with entertainment value, as an effective vehicle for meaningful messages. Some content includes a documentary on the 75th anniversary of the Supreme Court of India, the NFDC archives titled Cinemas of India, and the Information and Broadcasting Ministry's rare archival content like historical photos, journals and publications. The Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Finance, IGNCA, Ministry of Culture and India Post have also contributed informative and entertaining programming to WAVES.

The Digital Experience of WAVES fuses Indian ethos with a modern look and feel, friendly user interface, cross-platform compatibility, personalized profiles and curated playlists that add value to the streaming experience.

This launch signifies a major leap forward not only for Prasar Bharati but the digital media and OTT audiences, as it offers a complete infotainment ecosystem.