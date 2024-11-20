Rafael Nadal Retires From Tennis After Spain's Davis Cup Defeat

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- World champion Rafael Nadal's remarkable 23-year career ended after Spain was eliminated by the Netherlands in the Davis Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Nadal said in a speech he gave after the match, at the Martin Carpeta stadium, that he was not tired of playing tennis but his body no longer wants to play and he has to accept that.

He expressed his pride in the legacy he left behind after more than 20 years of professional play, and thanked all his rivals who pushed him throughout his career to do his best.

The 38-year-old Spaniard, a 22-time Grand Slam winner, was defeated in the first singles rubber and after Carlos Alcaraz won the second match to send the tie to a doubles decider, the Dutch triumphed to snatch a 2-1 win.

Nadal was beaten 6-4, 6-4 by Botic van de Zandschulp in the opening singles clash, before Alcaraz defeated Tallon Griekspoor 7-6 (7/0), 6-3.

Nadal had won his last 29 Davis Cup singles matches out of 30 played, after debuting in the tournament in 2004. (end)

