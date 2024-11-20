Tripura CM Announces Ex-Gratia For Kin Of Soldier Who Died In Siachen

(MENAFN- IANS) Agartala, Nov 20 (IANS) Tripura Chief Manik Saha on Wednesday expressed grief following the death of Nayek Subhankar Bhowmik of the 10th Battalion of the Assam Regiment and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the next kin of the brave heart.

According to state officials, Bhowmik, a resident of Amarpur in the Gomati District, made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in Siachen Glacier on November 19.

Upon the arrival of the slain Bhowmik's body at the Maharaja Bir Bikram airport in Agartala, the Chief Minister along with Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu, paid tribute by laying wreaths on the soldier's body.

Speaking to the media, Saha said:“Our son from Tripura, Subhankar Bhowmik, made the ultimate sacrifice at Siachen after a massive avalanche struck. Unfortunately, the incident occurred at night, making an immediate rescue operation impossible.”

He was found the next morning but had already passed away, the Chief Minister said, adding that this is a deeply painful incident.

He leaves behind a young daughter and his wife, the Chief Minister added.

Saha said:“Subhankar gave his life while safeguarding the nation. The state government would provide all necessary support to the family. Additionally, I will extend personal assistance to them as well.”

Indian Army's Northern Command in a post on X said:“Lt General M. V. Suchindra Kumar, Army Commander, Northern Command and all ranks of Dhruva Command salute the supreme sacrifice of brave heart Nk Subhankar Bhowmik, who laid down his life in the line of duty. Dhruva Command stands firm with the bereaved family in this hour of grief.”

Nayek Bhowmik is the second Army man from the northeastern states to make the supreme sacrifice in Siachen Glacier in two weeks.

Sepoy Aibok Madur from the same 10th Battalion of the Assam Regiment died in Siachen Glacier on November 7.

Madur was a native of Mawbri village in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma also expressed grief following the death of Sepoy Madur and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh to the next of kin of the brave heart.