Bihar Will Host Khelo India Youth Games 2025, Says Sports Minister Dr. Mandaviya After India's Triumph In Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey

(MENAFN- IANS) Rajgir (Bihar), Nov 20 (IANS) Buoyed by the successful organisation of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 in Rajgir, Bihar, the of Youth Affairs and Sports has decided to conduct the Khelo India Youth Games 2025 in Bihar. for Youth Affairs and Sports and Labour and Employment, Dr Mansukh L. Mandaviya made this announcement after witnessing the Indian women's hockey team's triumph over China in the final at the Bihar University Ground in Nalanda here.

Speaking to the after the final, Dr. Mandaviya expressed happiness about the Indian women's team winning the title and also congratulated the Bihar Government on successfully organising the event.

"Congratulations to the Indian women's hockey team on winning the title and felicitate them. I would also like to congratulate the Bihar Government for successfully organising this championship in the state," Dr. Mandaviya said.

"On the occasion, I also announce that the Khelo India Youth Games 2025 will be organised in Bihar," the Minister added.

The Indian team's chief coach Harendra Singh, who hails from Bihar, said hosting the event successfully was a great achievement for the state.

A GREAT ACHIEVEMENT FOR BIHAR: HARENDRA

"For 28 years I have been urging people across all walks of life for promoting hockey in the state but nobody took note of it. A coach always aspires to coach his team to success in his birthplace. Today my dream has been fulfilled by these 20 daughters of mine.

"Organising a big international event in the state indicates a huge change in the State. I express my gratitude to the Bihar Government and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for successfully organising such an international tournament in Bihar which had previously not even organised a school-level hockey tournament," said Harendra, who has previously coached the Indian women's hockey team at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

Harendra attributed this positive development in Bihar and the team's success to the tremendous support of the public for the game and the team.

"I was in the USA for five years as a coach and have toured around the world but the facilities that have been arranged here are the best. It is now the responsibility of the Bihar Government to get parents from a state oriented towards education that prides itself in producing IAS and IPS officers to encourage children to take up sports as sports can help us achieve everything -- sports help us in gaining fitness, fame, and fortune," said Harendra.

Penalty corner expert Deepika, who struck the lone goal that sealed the Indian team's 1-0 win over China in the final, attributed her success to the support of her teammates. "It is the support of my teammates and the huge number of fans in the stands that inspired me to excel in this match," said Deepika.

Skipper Salima Tete said that though Deepika scored the goal the success belongs to the entire team. "Whenever we earn a penalty corner, we are confident that Deepika will score goals and today she did that," said the Indian team captain.

Salima said that China has a strong team and it put up a huge fight, thwarting the Indian players' attempt to score a goal. The India captain was happy that her team did not lose hope after being thwarted repeatedly, maintained its composure, and kept on attacking in search of a goal.