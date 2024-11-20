MP Speaker Asks Neva Committee To Make Assembly Paperless By Monsoon Session 2025

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Nov 20 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday instructed that the State Assembly should be made paperless by the monsoon session of 2025.

Addressing a meeting of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) House Committee in the Assembly on Wednesday, Tomar instructed the committee to give adequate information about this project to the Assembly members before its implementation.

Tomar also asserted that the committee should be informed about its progress every two months. "Till now, 25 houses of 23 states have signed MoU to implement the e-Vidhan. The project has been implemented in 14 houses of 13 states of the country," Tomar added.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said that the committee of MLAs formed to implement this project should soon visit those states where the project has been successfully implemented.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's cabinet approved a proposal for 'e-Vidhan' on July 10 and has also approved 83.87 crores for the implementation of the project, which has been pending for the last few years.

In 2022, former Madhya Pradesh Speaker Girish Gautam along with some senior officials visited several states to learn the 'e-Vidhan' system. Gautam, who was the Speaker in former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's last tenure, had then told IANS that, the project could not be implemented due to lack of funds.

The 'national e-Vidhan application' scheme was launched by the Central government to make all the legislative Assemblies paperless and bring them on one platform.