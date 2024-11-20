Careem partners with Dubai Bling’s Ebraheem El Samadi for exclusive launch of new luxury chocolate bar

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Dubai, UAE - 20 November, 2024: Careem has teamed up with Dubai Bling star and Forever Rose founder, Ebraheem El Samadi, to launch his highly anticipated line of luxury chocolate bars exclusively on Careem Groceries starting Thursday, 21 November, 2024.





Made from pure Belgian chocolate and free of palm or vegetable oils, these premium chocolate bars come in locally inspired flavors such as Kunafa Pistachio, Lotus, and Peanut Butter. With Careem’s ultra-fast delivery service, customers in Dubai and Abu Dhabi can enjoy these luxury treats in under 30 minutes from the comfort of their homes at any time of day through Careem Groceries.



Ebraheem El Samadi, founder of Forever Rose, commented: “These new chocolate bars are a celebration of quality and indulgence. I’m thrilled to partner with Careem to bring this unique product to life, ensuring everyone can experience the joy of Forever Rose’s creations in the quickest, most convenient way possible.



Chase Lario, VP of Groceries at Careem, commented: “Partnering with Ebraheem El Samadi for this exclusive launch aligns perfectly with our vision of bringing unique, high-quality products to our customers. We’re excited to offer customers in Dubai and Abu Dhabi the option to get whatever they want delivered right to their doorstep through Careem - be it the latest viral chocolate bar, your favorite meal, weekly groceries, or the newest Apple release.”



To purchase Forever Rose’s exclusive chocolate bars, download or open the Careem app and select the ‘Groceries’ icon from the app homescreen. Careem Plus members enjoy unlimited free delivery and member-only discounts on grocery and food orders, instant discounts of up to 50% on dining bills, credit back on 10 rides every month, as well as discounts on home cleaning, laundry, and Careem Bike. Members save an average of AED 300 a month through their subscription, for a monthly fee of just AED 19.







