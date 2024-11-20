Moscow claims West wants to intensify war

(MENAFN) Key members have raised concerns following President Joe Biden’s reported decision to allow Ukraine to use U.S.-made long-range missiles to target deep inside Russia. This shift in U.S. policy, initially reported by the *New York Times* based on anonymous sources, has sparked unease among several Western nations, wary of the potential escalation of the conflict. While the Biden administration has moved forward with this strategy, major NATO powers such as Germany, France, and the United Kingdom have hesitated to follow suit, despite persistent requests from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for further support.



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, speaking at the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, explained his country’s reluctance to provide Taurus missiles to Ukraine, citing growing public concern in Germany over the security and stability of Europe. Scholz emphasized the need for caution, stating that his actions must reflect the need to preserve peace in Europe. Although Germany has supported the U.S. in previous military actions, such as tank deliveries and limited artillery strikes on Russian territory, Scholz’s current caution may also be influenced by uncertainty surrounding the future policies of the incoming Trump administration, which has suggested it may reduce U.S. support for Ukraine.



Both France and the United Kingdom have also refrained from fully endorsing Biden’s move. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer had earlier expressed support for sending more Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine but has since been non-committal about approving strikes on internationally recognized Russian territory. This cautious stance has led Ukrainian officials to express disappointment, as they are relying on NATO allies for continued military backing. While France has sent a limited number of long-range missiles, it has yet to specify their intended use or commit to future deliveries. Despite this, French officials have endorsed the U.S. decision, though uncertainty remains among Western European leaders about how far they are willing to go in their support for Ukraine, especially with the potential shift in U.S. policy under a Republican administration.



Mike Waltz, a potential national security adviser under former President Donald Trump, downplayed Biden’s decision, labeling it a "tactical" development rather than a shift in strategic direction. Waltz emphasized that Trump’s focus would be on negotiating peace rather than further escalation, signaling a shift from military action to diplomatic efforts. This perspective highlights potential shifts in NATO strategy, particularly with regard to how U.S. policy might change under future leadership.

